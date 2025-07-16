Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC, Endorses Dignity Act of 2025

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is proud to endorse the bipartisan DIGNIDAD (Dignity) Act of 2025, introduced by Congresswomen Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) and Veronica Escobar (D-TX). This legislation represents a comprehensive, workable solution to one of the most entrenched policy failures of our time, offering pragmatic immigration reform that secures the border, stabilizes the workforce, restores legal order to our immigration system, and provides a fair, realistic process for undocumented immigrants to earn legal status, without granting amnesty or burdening taxpayers. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“The Dignity Act is what true leadership looks like: principled, pragmatic, and grounded in economic reality. Congresswomen Salazar and Escobar have offered a serious solution to a problem that Washington has ignored for far too long. They understand what American small business owners have been saying for years: our immigration system is broken, but it can be fixed without compromising our values, or our security. They deserve credit not only for their courage, but for their determination to deliver the kind of serious, common-sense reform this moment demands. The Dignity Act of 2025 reflects what we’ve been asking for all along, which is a real solution, grounded in principle, backed by policy, and driven by facts. This is the kind of leadership our country needs, and our business community is ready to rally behind it.”The Dignity Act strengthens border security through enhanced infrastructure, improved surveillance and full operational control of the southern border. It mandates nationwide E-Verify, modernizes asylum processing and imposes stricter penalties on human traffickers and criminal re-entrants. The bill provides permanent legal protections for Dreamers and reforms the broader immigration system to better align with America’s economic needs. It also creates the Dignity Program, a strict, seven-year process allowing undocumented immigrants who have lived in the United States since before 2021 to earn temporary legal status through background checks, restitution, and continued good standing. Participants are ineligible for federal benefits and are not granted citizenship or amnesty. Finally, the legislation establishes a $70 billion American Worker Fund, fully financed through program fees, to support workforce development, apprenticeships, and on-the-job training for American workers, while reducing the national debt by at least $50 billion.Javier continued by saying:“Because of President Trump’s efforts to successfully secure and strengthen our southern border, we now have the opportunity to take the next step toward an immigration system that works for Main Street. This bill is not about politics. It’s about results. It’s about law and order.It’s about giving people the chance to come out of the shadows, contribute openly, and help America prosper.”The USHBC urges Congress to pass the Dignity Act and stands ready to engage with legislators across both sides of the aisle to pass this crucial legislation. Immigration reform is not just a moral and economic necessity, but an economic imperative as well.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is the leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of the American small businesses and the representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

