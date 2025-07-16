Glorio Skin Introduces Discovery Set Featuring Its Best-Selling Clay Masks

Glorio Skin Discovery Set Glorio Skin clay mask variety Glorio Skin logo

Four targeted formulas offer a comprehensive introduction to Glorio’s high-performance skincare

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glorio Skin, the sustainable skincare brand founded by renowned cosmetic chemist Fadi Mourad, has announced the launch of its new Discovery Set , a curated collection that brings together four of the brand’s top-performing clay masks. Designed as a four-week treatment system, the set offers a convenient and effective way for skincare enthusiasts to explore Glorio’s full range of mask formulations.The Discovery Set includes four single-use masks, each developed to target specific skin concerns—from excess oil and congestion to dryness and dullness. A reusable silicone applicator is also included, offering a hygienic and spa-like application experience. Each formula reflects Glorio’s commitment to sustainability and performance, using clean ingredients and packaging designed with a zero-waste philosophy.“This set was created to give people an easy, approachable way to experience everything Glorio Skin stands for—smart formulation, visible results, and conscious beauty,” said Fadi Mourad, founder and CEO of Glorio Skin. “It’s an invitation to discover how effective skincare can be when you combine innovation with intention.”Mourad, whose career includes product development for industry leaders such as Estée Lauder, Bumble and bumble, and Dollar Shave Club, launched Glorio Skin to bring a fresh perspective to clean skincare. The brand has quickly gained a following for its science-backed formulas and eco-conscious ethos.Glorio Skin Discovery Kits are available now at Amazon.com/GlorioSkin About Glorio SkinGlorio Skin was founded by Fadi Mourad, a renowned cosmetic chemist and industry innovator, with a vision to create high-performance, sustainable skincare solutions. With a career spanning Estee Lauder, Bumble and bumble, Dollar Shave Club, and Bellami Hair, Mourad has consistently led award-winning innovations in the beauty industry. Glorio Skin is the culmination of his passion for fresh, effective skincare with a zero-waste philosophy. Follow Glorio Skin on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok at @glorioskin.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.