Mitch Gould and NPI Celebrate America’s Independence and Look Ahead to a Bright Future

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International (NPI), along with the entire teams at NPI and InHealth Media, extend their heartfelt wishes to all Americans this Independence Day as the nation marks its 249th birthday.“This Fourth of July, we pause not only to celebrate the founding of our nation but to reflect on the resilience and unity that define the American spirit,” said Gould. “We honor those we’ve lost, appreciate how far we’ve come, and look forward with confidence and determination.”Despite ongoing global challenges, Gould remains optimistic about the future for the country, for the industry, and for the clients his companies serve.“As we move into the second half of 2025, we’re energized by the innovation and ambition we see all around us,” he continued. “We’re proud to support health, wellness, and beauty companies that are making a difference in people’s lives every day.”Nutritional Products International serves as a critical bridge between product manufacturers and the U.S. retail market. Through Gould’s proprietary “Evolution of Distribution” platform, NPI provides a turnkey solution that helps domestic and international brands successfully launch in America.“What sets NPI apart is our ability to bring every essential service under one roof—sales, marketing, logistics, regulatory support, and more,” explained Gould. “This approach streamlines the process and accelerates success for our clients.”NPI partners with visionary companies that develop innovative, life-enhancing products for consumers nationwide. By eliminating the need for multiple outside agencies, Gould’s strategy empowers brands to save time, reduce costs, and navigate the U.S. market with confidence.“As we celebrate the birth of this great nation, we also celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit that drives us forward,” Gould said. “From all of us at NPI and InHealth Media, we wish you a joyful Fourth of July and a year filled with health, opportunity, and success.”MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products’ distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.ABOUT INHEALTH MEDIAInHealth Media is a result-driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that provides comprehensive media services with a global reach for sports, health and wellness, beauty, personal care and nutrition markets.

