Mitch Gould and NPI Set to Attend ECRM’s September 2025 Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International (NPI), will once again bring his team to the forefront of retail innovation at the upcoming ECRM Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session, taking place September 7–10, 2025, at the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.A recognized leader in global brand management, NPI is a consistent presence at ECRM events, where top-tier product manufacturers connect with retail buyers through private, one-on-one meetings designed to spark meaningful business relationships and long-term success.“We have been representing health and wellness brands at ECRM events for more than a decade,” said Gould. “In September, my team will once again introduce innovative products to major retailers like CVS, Vitamin Shoppe, and Costco. It’s an unmatched opportunity to create momentum for the brands we represent.”With over 40 years of experience, Gould has worked with the biggest names in retail, including Walmart, Amazon, Target, Sam’s Club, GNC, Rite Aid, and more. His first-hand knowledge of the retail landscape, including visits to the national headquarters of leading chains, gives NPI clients a strategic advantage.“When you arrive at some of these headquarters, it’s like visiting a small city,” Gould noted. “Our history and relationships with these retail giants are what set us apart.”Through NPI’s unique “Evolution of Distribution” system, Gould and his team offer a comprehensive solution for domestic and international brands looking to launch or expand in the U.S. market. The firm handles everything from sales and marketing to logistics and follow-up, ensuring products move from concept to cart.“The ECRM platform aligns perfectly with our turnkey model,” said Gould. “We handle every aspect of the product journey and represent our clients every step of the way—from introductions to follow-up and placement.”For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

