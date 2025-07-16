2025 Content Marketing Awards Category Winners Announced

Content Marketing Institute announces category winners in Content Marketing Awards program

Once again, I’m amazed by the winners of this year’s Content Marketing Awards. The winning marketers and brands showcase true excellence in content and marketing.” — Stephanie Stahl, managing director, Content Marketing Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just announced nearly 50+ category winners for the prestigious 2025 Content Marketing Awards, the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world. The Content Marketing Awards are presented each year by CMI, the leaders in content marketing, to recognize the best projects, agencies, and marketers around the world.You can see the full list of category winners here: cmi.media/awards2025 The 2025 panel of all-star judges, including leading marketing influencers, brand leaders, and experts in the marketing industry, reviewed hundreds of entries to determine the best of the best in content marketing. The Content Marketing Awards honor all aspects of content marketing including strategy, content creation, and visual and audio storytelling.“Once again, I’m amazed by the winners of this year’s Content Marketing Awards,” shares Stephanie Stahl, managing director, Content Marketing Institute. “The winning marketers and brands showcase true excellence in content and marketing. We’re honored to award and recognize them for their innovative and successful marketing work and everything they are doing to move this industry forward.”The category winners are now in consideration for Project of the Year. Finalists and winners for that category — along with Agencies of the Year and Content Marketers of the Year — will be announced in August and winners will be celebrated at Content Marketing World, September 15-17 in San Diego, California.To learn more about the 2025 Content Marketing Award winners and program, check out the new online winners gallery showcase here: cmi.media/awards-spotlight About Content Marketing InstituteContent Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, and CMI virtual events. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa. To learn more, visit www.contentmarketinginstitute.com

