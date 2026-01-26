Celebrate 25 Years of Leadership and Innovation at the Restaurant Leadership Conference 2026

The quarterback position is the ultimate leadership position in sports, said Chris Keating, head of Restaurant Events at Informa and New York Giants fan.” — Chris Keating, head of Restaurant Events at Informa

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Restaurant Leadership Conference (RLC), the pinnacle event for restaurant industry visionaries, proudly marks its 25th anniversary with an extraordinary celebration from April 19–22, 2026, at the luxurious JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. This landmark year promises to be the most unforgettable yet, offering an unparalleled experience that blends cutting-edge insights, transformative discussions, and unmatched networking opportunities.For 25 years, RLC has been the ultimate gathering place for senior executives, innovators, and decision-makers shaping the future of the restaurant industry. This year, the conference reaches new heights, delivering a dynamic agenda designed to inspire, educate, and empower leaders to thrive in an ever-evolving market.Honoring Industry ExcellenceAs part of this year’s celebration, RLC is thrilled to recognize Christine Barone, CEO of Dutch Bros, as the 2026 Restaurant Leader of the Year. Barone’s visionary leadership and commitment to innovation have propelled Dutch Bros to new heights, making her a standout leader in the restaurant industry. Her achievements exemplify the spirit of excellence and leadership that RLC has championed for 25 years.Additionally, 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of the Pacesetter Award, which honors small to mid-sized restaurant brands that have achieved exceptional growth and demonstrated industry excellence within their category. Winning criteria include financial performance, system growth, culture, personnel management, innovation, leadership, and contributions to the industry through support and giveback initiatives.This year, RLC is proud to celebrate Nothing Bundt Cakes as the 2026 Pacesetter Award winner. Recently named America’s Favorite Brand by Technomic and Nation’s Restaurant News, Nothing Bundt Cakes exemplifies excellence in every way. Dolf Berle, CEO of Nothing Bundt Cakes, and the Operations Leadership Team will be recognized for their remarkable achievements and contributions to the restaurant industry. The award will be accepted by Dolf Berle during the conference.A Keynote Experience Like No OtherAs part of the 25th-anniversary celebration, attendees will enjoy an exclusive VIP fireside chat with NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and entrepreneur Troy Aikman on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. Aikman, a three-time Super Bowl champion and founder of EIGHT Brewing Company, will share his journey of leadership, resilience, and innovation. His insights into teamwork, brand-building, and leadership will inspire attendees to tackle challenges and seize opportunities in their own businesses."The quarterback position is the ultimate leadership position in sports,” said Chris Keating, head of Restaurant Events at Informa and New York Giants fan, who will interview Aikman. “It’s an honor to have one of the best who ever did it, even if it was in a Cowboy uniform, share his insights with our restaurant leaders.”Highlights of the 25th Anniversary RLCThis year’s event will continue RLC’s legacy of innovation and collaboration, featuring:• Thought-provoking sessions led by industry pioneers.• Interactive workshops addressing today’s most pressing challenges.• Unparalleled networking opportunities to connect with peers and partners.• Insights into emerging technologies and consumer trends to help leaders stay ahead of the curve.A Celebration of Community and InnovationThe event is made possible by the generous support of founding title sponsors Pepsi and Kraft Heinz, whose commitment to innovation continues to drive the industry forward. This year, RLC is also proud to welcome Toast, a leader in restaurant technology solutions, as a new title sponsor.Don’t Miss OutSpaces are limited, and excitement is building for this historic event. Secure your spot today and join us in Phoenix for an unforgettable experience that will shape the future of the restaurant industry.For more information and to register, visit the Restaurant Leadership Conference website.

