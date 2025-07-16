13 Siebencarey Attorneys Honored As 2025 Minnesota Super Lawyers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SiebenCarey announced today that 13 of its attorneys have been honored with inclusion in the 2025 Minnesota Super Lawyerslist, representing the top 5 percent of the lawyers in Minnesota.Minnesota Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.“Once more, SiebenCarey lawyers are recognized by our peers for exceptional dedication to upholding the highest standards in legal representation on behalf of our valued clients,” said Jim Carey, managing partner of SiebenCarey.SiebenCarey attorneys (and their primary practice area) receiving the 2025 Minnesota Super Lawyers recognition are:• Eric W. Beyer, partner, for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff• Robert T. Brabbit, for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff• Paul K. Downes, partner, for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff• Susan M. Holden, partner, for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff• Arthur C. Kosieradzki, partner, for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff• Marcia K. Miller, partner, for Appellate• Jeffrey M. Montpetit, partner, for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff• Mark G. Olive, partner, for Workers’ Compensation• Michael F. Scully, partner, for Workers’ Compensation• Jeffrey S. Sieben, partner, for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff (also recognized on the Minnesota Super Lawyers Top 100 list)• Harry A. Sieben, Jr., partner, for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff• Matthew E. Steinbrink, partner, for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff• Cory P. Whalen, partner, for Personal Injury General: PlaintiffIn addition, Nicholas “Nick” Carey received recognition from Super Lawyers as one of its 2025 Minnesota Rising Stars, representing the top 2.5% of the lawyer candidates in Minnesota. Recipients of this honor are attorneys either 40 years old or younger, or in practice 10 years or less.Each year, attorneys from SiebenCarey receive recognition for helping clients who have been affected by auto accidents, personal injury, and workers’ compensation issues. In addition to the annual Super Lawyers recognition, the firm has been honored as a Best LawyersBest Law Firms every year since 2010 and is frequently represented in The Best Lawyers in America– an annual list universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.2025 marks the 35th year Super Lawyers has evaluated attorneys in Minnesota. Evaluations consider 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections to the list are made to create a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of outstanding lawyers as a resource for referring attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel. It is published as a special supplement in Twin Cities Business and Minnesota Super Lawyers Magazine.For more information about Super Lawyers, go to SuperLawyers.comAbout SiebenCareyFounded in 1952, SiebenCarey has become one of Minnesota’s largest and most widely respected personal injury law firms, successfully representing over 70,000 injury victims. For more than 70 years, the firm has employed experienced lawyers and professional staff to handle personal injury, workers’ compensation, wrongful death, and medical malpractice claims.The offices are located throughout Minnesota in Minneapolis, Lakeville, and Duluth. For more information, visit: www.knowyourrights.com

