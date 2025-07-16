AMPP LatinCORR + Panamerican Corrosion Conference Unites the Region’s Top Experts in Panama City
Two premier corrosion conferences unite in Panama City, July 17–18, for unmatched learning, innovation, and regional collaboration.PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance, the leading global authority in corrosion control and protective coatings, announces the AMPP LatinCORR + Panamerican Corrosion Conference, taking place July 17–18 at the Hilton Panama in Panama City, Panama. This historic event marks the first time two premier corrosion conferences unite under one roof, offering an unprecedented platform for knowledge-sharing, innovation, and regional collaboration.
The conference features a robust technical program spanning cathodic protection, coatings, corrosion mechanisms, asset integrity, and sustainability. Attendees will gain insights from a welcome keynote by AMPP CEO Alan Thomas, “The State of AMPP and Corrosion Prevention in Latin America”, as well as from distinguished presentations like “Corrosion Management and Integrity Planning in Marine and Energy Terminals: A Strategic Contribution to Global Sustainability Goals” by Juan Caballero, and “Shaping the Future of Infrastructure: Advancing Integrity and Suitability,” a panel chaired by Edwin Enrique Soria Juárez.
As chair of both the conference and the AMPP Board of Directors, Juan Caballero is helping lead this landmark initiative to strengthen regional collaboration, elevate professional standards, and inspire the next generation of materials protection leaders. This event reflects AMPP’s ongoing commitment to fostering a more resilient and sustainable future across Latin America and beyond.
Attendees will enjoy:
• More than 60 technical presentations and panels on emerging trends and proven practices
• Networking with industry leaders from oil & gas, marine, infrastructure, and other sectors
• Exhibits showcasing cutting-edge solutions and services
• Professional Development Hours (PDHs) and two hands-on workshops
• Complimentary student and professor passes to support workforce development
The agenda also features timely discussions such as “Navigating the Future of Maritime Integrity: How the U.S. Shipbuilding Revival Is Shaping Global Standards, Workforce Development, and Latin America’s Opportunities in the New Maritime Economy,” reflecting AMPP’s global mission to advance infrastructure resilience and sustainability.
Registration remains open. For more information or to register, visit: https://ampp.org/events/latincorr-panamerican-corrosion-conference.
Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+1 330-714-8302
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Introducing the AMPP LatinCORR + Panamerican Corrosion Conference
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.