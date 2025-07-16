Gauteng Legislature leads Mandela Day activation in Westbury, 18 Jul

In honour of Nelson Mandela International Day, the Chairperson of Committees of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL), Honourable Bishop Dulton Adams, will lead a Mandela Day activation in the community of Westbury on 18 July 2025 from 10am. The event promotes youth development, dignity, and social upliftment through sport, demonstrating the Legislature’s commitment to building a better, more inclusive society.

This initiative forms part of the GPL’s public participation mandate, reaffirming its role as a caring, activist and people-centred Legislature. The Legislature continues to champion cooperative governance and promote meaningful engagement with communities, especially those most in need.

Aligned with Madiba’s enduring call “It’s in your hands now” the programme led by the GPL and various partners will highlight a key infrastructure project: the construction of change-room facilities (abolition blocks) at the Westbury Open Grounds. This development, driven by Hon. Bishop Adams, responds directly to the needs of the community by ensuring young players, especially girls, have access to safe, private spaces to change before and after matches.

Members of the Media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Friday, 18 July 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Mabaleng Stadium, Hay Avenue, Westbury



