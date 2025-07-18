Summit Spine & Joint Centers Expands into Pooler, GA

Our commitment is to deliver outstanding care, using cutting-edge technologies and modern equipment to ensure accurate diagnoses and effective treatment for a wide range of conditions.” — Dr. Shawn Banon, Summit Spine & Joint Centers

POOLER, GA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Spine & Joint Centers, a premier multi-site minimally invasive spine center, has announced the grand opening of its newest clinic in Pooler, GA. The new clinic will continue Summit Spine's mission to deliver top-tier MSK solutions to a broader community. The new clinic serves customers in Bloomingdale, Bluffton, Hardeeville, Pembroke, Richmond Hill, Rincon, Statesboro, and surrounding communities.

Summit Spine & Joint Centers has proudly served patients across locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee for more than a decade, earning a reputation for excellence in minimally invasive spine management and compassionate care. The expansion into Pooler represents a pivotal step in Summit Spine’s commitment to extending our reach and providing the same level of high-quality care to individuals suffering from chronic pain in the southeastern U.S.

Summit Spine specializes in the precise diagnosis and treatment of neck and back pain, herniated disks, sciatica, headache, pelvic, musculoskeletal, neuropathic pain, and many other conditions, relying on state-of-the-art machines and equipment for accurate and effective diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Shawn Banon shared his enthusiasm for the launch of Summit Spine & Joint Centers’ newest “Center of Excellence” in Pooler, where he will oversee the medical team. “Our commitment is to deliver outstanding care to the community, using cutting-edge technologies and modern equipment to ensure accurate diagnoses and effective treatment for a wide range of conditions. We strive to help patients achieve meaningful pain relief and an improved quality of life.” The new facility will provide a comprehensive array of services, including minimally invasive spine care, epidural procedures, joint injections, nerve blocks, and general pain management. Patients will also benefit from access to an expanded suite of procedural options, including those available at our ambulatory surgery center (ASC) location in Savannah when needed.

With the opening in Pooler, Summit Spine & Joint Centers operates 17 ASCs and 45 clinics across four (4) states, with Georgia locations in Athens, Augusta, Braselton, Buford, Canton, Carrollton, Cartersville, Columbus, Commerce, Conyers, Covington, Cumming, Dalton, Decatur, East Cobb, Gainesville, Jasper, Johns Creek/Norcross, Lawrenceville, Lithia Springs, Newnan, Pooler, Ringgold/Ft. Oglethorpe, Rome, Roswell, Savannah, Snellville, Stockbridge, Stonecrest/Lithonia, Winder, and Woodstock; North Carolina clinics in Asheboro, Beaufort, Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Laurinburg (2 locations), Rockingham, Southern Pines, Supply, Whiteville, and Wilmington; clinics South Carolina locations in Greenville and Spartanburg; and a clinic in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

For more information call (770) 962-3642 or visit www.summitspine.com.

