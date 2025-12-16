Infosearch BPO Releases 2025 Year in Review Report

Annotation Services For Machine Learning & AI Business Process Outsourcing Call Centre Services

CHENNAI, INDIA, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world industry faced another year of light-speed change, Infosearch BPO came in as a strategic partner that assisted organisations in streamlining their operations, scaling at a reasonable rate, and lessening overheads in 2025. In its fundamental service units of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Call Centre Services and Data Annotation, Infosearch BPO helped businesses in various geographies remain lean, profitable and at the same time excel in their operations.



Expanding BPO Services across High-Growth Industries

Infosearch BPO took a big leap in 2025 with its Business Process Outsourcing portfolio. Some of the clients that the firm onboarded include the following in the fast-growing sectors:

· A UK-based logistics aggregator, which uses Infosearch as the back-office support to coordinate shipment, documentation and manage real-time data.

· An online certification company, moving the operations that are intensive in the processes and accelerating the turnaround time and customer experiences.

· An international e-commerce retailer, which uses the scalability BPO solutions of Infosearch to facilitate the management of the orders, vendor coordination and content management.

Such alliances allowed clients to experience cost reductions, optimised business operations, and enhanced process efficiencies and concentrate on business core enterprise initiatives.



Annotation Services Powering the Next Wave of AI Development

The Annotation Division of Infosearch BPO experienced significant growth as more business organisations and academic institutions started to increase their AI research and development. In 2025, the company was offering high high-precision dataset in:

· The 3D LiDAR autonomous system annotation.

· Mobility and robotics: Semantic and instance labelling of multifaceted road scenes.

· Universities, healthcare organisations and international pharmaceutical companies AI training data.

Infosearch BPO helped in improving AI models by providing high-quality large-scale annotations in transportation, medical imaging, computer vision, and research innovation.



Call Centre Services Supporting Customer Experience across Sectors

Infosearch BPO business operations included call Centre service whose operations remained a pillar of customer interaction by companies the world over. In this year the company has given inbound and outbound call Centre services to:

· Banking institutions, which want to verify, support, and retain their customers.

· Construction material firms, which need support of orders and contractor involvement.

· Online markets which require the use of more than one language to serve clients.

· Brands of FMCG, in order to enhance relationships with the consumers and after-sale service.

Infosearch BPO served its clients to ensure high levels of customer satisfaction and decrease the cost of operations through quality monitoring through trained agents, advanced communication platform and operational optimization.



A Commitment to Lean, Profitable and Scalable Solutions

The efficacy of outsourcing models that are efficient and scalable has been reiterated through 2025 says Shankar CAS, Director – New Initiatives, Infosearch BPO. Our purpose has not changed, as we aim to make companies stay lean without performance deterioration. The successes of this year are an indication of the confidence that our clients have in our capabilities in terms of BPO operations, customer experience management, and AI data services.



About Infosearch BPO

Infosearch BPO is a major outsourcing organization based at Chennai, India that deals with Business Process Outsourcing, Call Centre Solutions and Data Annotation Services. The company has more than twenty years of experience in serving its clients with logistics, technology, financial services, and in the healthcare domain, e-commerce, and others. Infosearch BPO still assists organizations to become more efficient, profitable, and intelligent in scale.

