A MEGA Opportunity – Mexico Gaming Summit Is Officially Coming to Mexico City in 2026

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eventus International is thrilled to announce the launch of the inaugural MEGA (Mexico Gaming) Summit 2026, landing in Mexico City from 3 – 5 February 2026. This premier summit will bring bold new possibilities for operators, suppliers, regulators, investors, and innovators determined to push Mexico’s gaming industry to its next frontier.Why MexicoMexico’s iGaming market is currently on a rapid upward trajectory, solidifying its position as one of the most promising regions in the global gaming landscape. With an enthusiastic and passionate player base, especially for sports betting, led by football and an ever-expanding digital infrastructure, the country is primed for exponential growth in online gaming.Ideally located at the crossroads of North and South America, Mexico is the strategic gateway for industry leaders looking to make an impact across the continent. MEGA Summit 2026 will deliver the insights, partnerships, and competitive edge you need to stay ahead.EARLY BIRD OFFER – For Just a Benny, You Can Network with ManyExclusive early bird tickets are now open – but only until 1 November 2025. Take advantage of these special rates and secure your spot.General Delegate Pass (No Catering Included)Standard Price: USD 195Early Bird Special: USD 100VIP Delegate Pass (Catering Included)Standard Price: USD 595Early Bird Special: USD 500Spaces are limited, and these early bird rates won’t last long – join industry leaders and key stakeholders at MEGA Summit 2026 for three days of exclusive insights, innovation, and connections that matter.This offer ends 1 November 2025 – Book Now: https://www.eventus-international.com/mega Make Your Brand MEGA: Sponsorship & Exhibition OpportunitiesShowcase your brand to senior decision-makers, take the stage, and connect with top industry leaders face-to-face. Choose from tailored sponsorship and exhibition packages, from premium branding to speaking slots and prime floor space.Book now to secure your spot and benefit from early bird discounts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.