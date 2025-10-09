AI Futurist Conference 2025, Presented by Argentum AI, Unites AI and Web3 at Blockchain Futurist Conference

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sponsored by Argentum AI , the full-day program examines how artificial intelligence is transforming and expanding influence across Web3, finance, gaming, art, privacy, and more.The Blockchain Futurist Conference is proud to announce the return of its dedicated AI program, the AI Futurist Conference, sponsored by Argentum AI. Introduced five years ago, this AI-focused track has become a cornerstone of the event, highlighting the growing convergence of artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and several other industries.The 2025 edition of the AI Futurist Conference will take place on Day Two (November 6, 2025) at Entice Nightclub inside the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. Hosted on the Argentum AI Stage, the full-day program will feature leading experts and innovators exploring how AI, Web3, and emerging technologies are shaping the future of decentralized systems and intelligent infrastructure.Sponsored by Argentum AIArgentum AI is building the world’s first human-centric, decentralized marketplace for compute power, designed for the AI era. It connects global GPU supply with real-time demand for AI training, rendering, and simulation, giving anyone access to enterprise-grade compute without borders or intermediaries.Powered by blockchain transparency and an AI benchmarking layer, Argentum AI ensures fair pricing, verified performance, and adaptive optimization. It’s a marketplace that grows smarter with every transaction, and transforms fragmented compute into a living network of intelligence and opportunity.In partnership with Futurist, Argentum AI is bridging decentralized infrastructure and intelligent systems, redefining how the world computes, collaborates, and scales innovation.Speaking on the partnership, Clark Alexander, Chief AI Officer at Argentum AI said the collaboration reflects a shared vision for an open and ethical future of technology:"The real question isn’t whether intelligence will become decentralized, but how we ensure that future stays open to everyone. At Argentum AI, we’re building the foundation for a world where computational power and intelligence are shared, not controlled”Topics Covered at AI Futurist ConferenceAgentic AI & Autonomous Systems: How self-directed agents are reshaping the next era of technologyHuman + Machine Collaboration: Co-creating the future through AI-assisted creativity and innovationThe Smart Money Era: Exploring how AI is redefining trading, digital assets, and decentralized financeAI and Digital Expression: The fusion of AI, art, and personal creativity in the new digital economyAI Legacy & Inheritance: Securing identity, memory, and assets in the era of autonomous systemsProtecting AI-Driven IP: How blockchain and fractional ownership secure value in the AI economyScaling AI with Privacy and Trust: The infrastructure powering the next generation of ethical intelligenceSpeakers at AI Futurist ConferenceAndrew Sobko, Founder & CEO, Argentum AIClark Alexander, Chief AI Officer, Argentum AIDr. Ben Goertzel, CEO, SingularityNET and ASI AllianceJanet Adams, COO, SingularityNETTom Bilyeu, CEO & Co-Founder, Impact TheoryToufi Saliba, CEO, HyperCycle.aiLisa Loud, Executive Director, Secret NetworkTrevor Koverko, Co-Founder, SapienShaw Walters, Founder, Eliza LabsWarren Calove, Co-Founder & CEO, Go ArloAt its core, the AI Futurist Conference embodies what it means to be a futurist, exploring the technologies that will define the next decade of innovation.Join thousands of attendees from across the world to explore the real use cases of AI and Web3 in action.Access is included with all Blockchain Futurist Conference passes.Get your tickets now at www.FuturistConference.com

