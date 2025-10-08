Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai – The Legendary Akon will Perform an Exclusive Set at the Official Afterparty

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai will host the long-awaited global event — Blockchain Life 2025 . Right on the eve of the Bull Run, the Forum will gather over 15,000 participants from 130+ countries, including industry leaders, top executives of the largest companies, and the most influential media figures.The culmination of the Forum will be the legendary Afterparty, taking place at one of the world’s best clubs. Guests will enjoy premium networking with over 1,300 VIPs, including speakers, along with fine dining, a show program, and an open bar — all included.The highlight of the night will be an exclusive set by global superstar Akon, making the 15th anniversary edition of Blockchain Life truly unforgettable.Among the confirmed participants of the Forum: OKX, Bybit, KuCoin, HTX, Bitget, BingX, Ledger, Tron, Trust Wallet, MEXC, Bitmain, Canaan, A7A5, Uminers, and many more.Learn more and get your tickets with a 10% discount using promo code kdwire: blockchain-life.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.