Excitement Brews: SFDA and SCTA Return with a Bold Showcase of Culinary Innovation and Coffee Craft

Mr Victor Mah, President of the Singapore Coffee Association, delivering his opening address Janice Wong's Edible Chocolate Wall at the Chocolate Pavilion Singapore National Coffee Championship

Experience three exciting days of culinary artistry, coffee education and global flavours, featuring 449 exhibitors and the thrilling SNCC

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore, 16 July 2025: Highly anticipated F&B trade events Speciality Food & Drinks Asia (SFDA) and Speciality Coffee & Tea Asia (SCTA), co-located with the second edition of SIGEP Asia , opened today at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre (Halls A, B and C) in Singapore. Organised by IEG Asia, the three-day events running from 16 to 18 July are co-located with Restaurant Asia.This year’s edition is expected to witness over 12,000 trade visitors and buyers, featuring 449 exhibitors and brands from 41 countries, offering a vibrant platform for industry professionals to connect, discover and elevate their businesses.“SFDA and SCTA, part of SIGEP Asia, are the region’s premier platforms for speciality food and beverage professionals to discover innovation, build meaningful partnerships and celebrate the best of the industry. This year’s edition showcases the dynamic evolution of the F&B landscape, and IEG Asia, alongside our industry partners, are incredibly proud to present a programme that inspires creativity, fosters collaboration and drives business growth. We’re excited to welcome our exhibitors and visitors to an unforgettable three-day experience,” said Ilaria Cicero, Chief Executive Officer of IEG Asia.A stellar lineup of exhibitors and global pavilionsSFDA and SCTA 2025 are featuring a diverse mix of exhibitors, from artisanal producers to global brands, showcasing the latest in foodservice, coffee, tea and culinary technology.Visitors can explore international pavilions from Japan, China, India, Italy, and other European countries, each offering country-specific innovations and delicacies that reflect their rich culinary heritage. Complementing this global showcase, the Tea Pavilion will spotlight excellence in speciality tea, featuring exhibitors such as Taiwan Tea Creative Industries Association, Dancing Tea, Kien Yu Company, Cat Nghi Tea Manufacturing (Vietnam) and Revolution Tea (USA), inviting visitors to discover unique brews and traditions from across the world.Singapore National Coffee Championship (SNCC) returns to the spotlightStaged by the Singapore Coffee Association, the flagship competition kicks off today with around 70 top baristas competing in four exciting categories – marking one of the most anticipated highlights of SCTA 2025.These competitions highlight the diverse skills in the coffee world, from hand-brewed filtered coffee and intricate latte art to sensory precision and mixology. Winners will represent Singapore globally at the World Coffee Championships 2026.The categories include:● Singapore National Barista Championship (SNBC): Participants are challenged to showcase their expertise in preparing innovative espresso-based drinks across espresso, milk and signature beverage courses.● Singapore National Latte Art Championship (SLAC): This category showcases artistic expression in coffee preparation, where participants use milk-pouring techniques to produce detailed latte art designs. Judging focuses on symmetry, contrast, creativity and visual impact.● Singapore National Brewers Cup (SNBRC): This category highlights the craft of brewing filtered coffee by hand, and promotes manual coffee-brewing and service excellence.● Singapore Cup Tasters Competition (SCTC): Designed to assess sensory skills, this category requires participants to quickly and accurately distinguish subtle taste differences among several cups of speciality coffee.“I’m excited and proud to see the return of the Singapore National Coffee Championship. This competition is a true celebration of our vibrant coffee community. It’s inspiring to witness our local baristas push boundaries, refine their craft, and compete to represent Singapore with passion and excellence on the world stage. I’m also excited to see a mix of local and global brands at the event, creating fantastic opportunities for knowledge exchange and industry growth,” said Victor Mah, President of the Singapore Coffee Association.Brewing knowledge with coffee education & tasting experiencesSCTA 2025 offers a rich programme of coffee education and sensory experiences including:● ASEAN Coffee Institute’s ACAP Training: The first batch of trainees are undergoing the ASEAN Coffee Federation Coffee Appreciation Protocol (ACAP) training, led by Dave Lim and Justin Metcalf, marking a milestone in regional coffee education.● Introduction to Cupping Workshop (16 July, 2.30pm): A hands-on, beginner-friendly workshop by the Speciality Coffee Association and Bettr Academy, covering foundational cupping techniques, sensory analysis and professional evaluation methods. [Note: Cupping is a professional method used to evaluate coffee aroma, flavour and quality]● Singapore Roasters Showcase x Public Cupping: A guided tasting experience featuring Singapore’s top coffee roasters, highlighting the diversity and quality of local speciality coffee.● Coffee-Brewing Demos: Boncafé is conducting live demos, sharing insights on optimal water for brewing using their Best Water Technology.● Coffee Industry Ambassador Luncheon: Hosted by the Singapore Coffee Association, this luncheon is set to bring together representatives from the ASEAN Coffee Federation, ASEAN Coffee Institute, coffee-producing country ambassadors and industry leaders to discuss ACAP and regional developments.Other culinary artistry and innovation highlights● Janice Wong’s 9-metre Edible Chocolate Wall: A stunning chocolate edible art installation – one of the largest in Singapore – by award-winning pastry chef and SIGEP World Brand Ambassador Janice Wong, in collaboration with Valrhona, offers a rare glimpse into the fusion of food and art.● Panettone World Cup – Asian Selections (18 July, 3pm): For the first time in Southeast Asia, regional pastry talents – including six from Singapore – will be competing for a spot at the Panettone World Cup 2026 in Milan. The competition, led by master baker Giuseppe Piffaretti, celebrates the panettone as a globally recognised artisanal masterpiece.With a comprehensive programme of masterclasses, demos, tastings and networking opportunities, SFDA and SCTA 2025 promise an unforgettable experience for F&B professionals, coffee enthusiasts and industry newcomers alike.If all of these excite you, register here to visit SFDA, SCTA and SIGEP Asia 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.