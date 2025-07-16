A Day in Romania that Changed Me

After a 28-hour travel day and three layovers, I arrived in Timisoara, Romania, with a mix of trepidation and curiosity. Until that moment, I knew very little about the rich history and culture of this Eastern European country. Looking back now on my week in early June, I find myself wondering why it was never on my list of top travel destinations, and I already can’t wait to return.

I was fortunate enough to have this experience thanks to the support of an Erasmus+ fellowship. Late last year, Gonzaga’s School of Leadership Studies entered into a five-year partnership with West University of Timisoara, made possible by Erasmus+, a European Commission-funded program that promotes cultural exchange opportunities for students, staff, and faculty.

This partnership has already fostered rich connections: West University faculty member Silviu Rogobete presented at Gonzaga in fall 2024, and in turn, Leadership Dean Adrian Popa, staffers Ashley Davis and myself, and organizational leadership student Justine Baron from Gonzaga have gone to Romania. I learned I would be part of the program a few weeks before departure – enough time to prepare, but not nearly enough to anticipate how transformative the experience would be.

Lynch (right) was invited to be a guest expert on Romanian television.

My one-week, fully sponsored time in Timisoara was full and fulfilling. I was invited to be a guest expert on Romanian television to discuss inclusive leadership and the global importance of elevating women in leadership roles. Later in the week, I joined a panel discussion on contemporary leadership trends alongside Zwelinzima Ndevu, a leadership scholar from Stellenbosch University in South Africa. I also facilitated a workshop for graduate and doctoral students on the economic impact of women’s leadership globally.

Beyond the academic engagement during my stay, the true gift of this exchange was the opportunity to experience Romanian culture and connect with its people on a deeply personal level. I felt welcomed and included everywhere I went. Silviu – whom we hosted at Gonzaga in fall 2024 – and his wife graciously invited me, our current student-in-residence Justine, and Zweli to their home for a dinner of traditional Romanian cuisine. Together, the four of us ventured into Transylvania, exploring ancient castles and engaging in heartfelt conversations with locals in the countryside.

We spent a particularly moving day visiting museums and learning about the 1989 revolution that overthrew Romania’s communist regime. I was just 14 at the time – an American teenager focused on high school life, largely unaware of the seismic global shift occurring beyond my immediate world.

Hearing stories from people who lived through that moment in history and walking the very streets, sleeping just steps from where the revolution began and where protests took place, was both sobering and illuminating. It gave me a new appreciation for Romania’s complexity, resilience and strength.

The most meaningful moment came during a day spent with the family of a Gonzaga colleague. Two women – one Romanian, one American – sharing a day together, from different worlds yet united by mutual care for someone we both cherish. We had little else in common, but the connection was genuine. That day changed me. I was no longer seeing Romania as a visitor, but through the eyes of someone I care about. That shift made the experience not just memorable – but profoundly personal.

As I reflect on my time in Romania, I am filled with gratitude – for the professional growth, the cultural immersion, and the unexpected moments of connection that left a lasting impact on my heart. What began as a journey filled with uncertainty quickly transformed into an experience of deep learning, genuine hospitality, and human connection across borders. The Erasmus+ fellowship not only broadened my understanding of leadership and global education, but it also reminded me of the transformative power of stepping into the unfamiliar. I returned home changed – more curious, more connected, and more committed to fostering international collaboration. Romania is no longer a distant place on a map – it is a place I now carry with me and hope to return to again and again.