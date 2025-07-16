Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Burglary, Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3004058

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka                             

STATION: Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: June 20, 2025 at approximately 0237 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 8053 US Route 2, Marshfield, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Under Investigation                                             

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

The Vermont State Police is investigating a reported theft from a storage facility located at 8053 US Route 2 in the Town of Marshfield. The theft occurred sometime before 02:37 AM on June 20, 2025. A photo of the alleged vehicle involved in the theft is attached.

 

The following items were reported stolen:

 

  • 2016 Alcom Snowmobile Trailer

  • 2016 Arctic Cat Bearcat 7000 Groomer Special – (Color: Orange)

  • 2014 Polaris Ranger 800 Mid-Size

  • 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Motorcycle

 

Anyone who has information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Nozka and the Berlin Barracks at (802)-229-9191. Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Legal Disclaimer:

