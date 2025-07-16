Berlin Barracks / Burglary, Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3004058
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: June 20, 2025 at approximately 0237 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 8053 US Route 2, Marshfield, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Under Investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating a reported theft from a storage facility located at 8053 US Route 2 in the Town of Marshfield. The theft occurred sometime before 02:37 AM on June 20, 2025. A photo of the alleged vehicle involved in the theft is attached.
The following items were reported stolen:
- 2016 Alcom Snowmobile Trailer
- 2016 Arctic Cat Bearcat 7000 Groomer Special – (Color: Orange)
- 2014 Polaris Ranger 800 Mid-Size
- 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Motorcycle
Anyone who has information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Nozka and the Berlin Barracks at (802)-229-9191. Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
