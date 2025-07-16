UPDATE #1 Derby Barracks - Weapons offense Request for Information

Update #1

CASE#: 25A5003567

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/04/2025 2332 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Beach, Lake Willoughby, Westmore, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Dominic Sterns

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT

Further investigation into this incident including interviews with victims led the Vermont State Police to develop probable cause to arrest Dominic Sterns, age 24 of Westfield, VT, for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and three counts of reckless endangerment. Investigation revealed that during this incident Sterns brandished and pointed a firearm at three individuals at the South Beach at Lake Willoughby on 7/4/2025. No injuries were reported.

On 7/15/2025 at approximately 1830 hours Troopers encountered Stearns operating a motor vehicle on VT Route 100 in the town of Newport Center, VT and conducted an investigatory motor vehicle stop. Sterns was taken into custody without further incident and was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby barracks for processing. Sterns was later held on $500 bail and conditions of release imposed by the Honorable Court and cited to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 7/16/2025 at 12:30PM.

It is believed other individuals may have witnessed this incident and are encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby barracks at 802-334-8888. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by texting VTIPS to 274637 or https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/16/2025 1230PM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Original News Release:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Derby barracks and Deputies from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a report of an individual threatening others with a weapon at South Beach on Lake Willoughby, in the Town of Westmore. Further details were not immediately available due to the callers disconnecting from lack of cell phone reception.

Responding units arrived at the beach and found that all involved had fled from the scene. There is no indication at this time of any injuries from this incident. Investigation into this incident is on-going.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Aaron Leonard at the Vermont State Police Derby barracks at 802-334-8881 or aaron.leonard@vermont.gov and reference case 25A5003567. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by texting VTIPS to 274637 or https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

