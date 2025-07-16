Push to target rise in sexual violence amongst young people

The Malinauskas Labor Government is taking to social media to support young people in understanding the importance of consent and respect in response to a disturbing rise in sexual violence across the country.

For ten weeks, the State Government will share images and videos on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn to boost awareness around the various forms of sexual violence. These include taking and sharing of intimate images without consent, pressuring people into sex and disrespecting boundaries.

The content aims to empower young people with the tools to recognise, prevent and respond to sexual violence, whether it happens online or in person.

Research from Our Watch, a leading organisation in the prevention of violence against women in Australia, highlights how prevalent misconceptions of sexual violence are amongst young people.

Our Watch surveyed 1,000 young Australians aged 14-20 years old and whilst the majority of those surveyed claimed to understand healthy relationships, 27% confused controlling behaviours as signs of healthy boundaries.

29% of young Australians surveyed thought forcing physical touch out of love was a healthy boundary while 54% believed that if a boy wants to have sex with a girl, it is up to the girl to make it very clear she doesn’t want to.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual violence, confidential information, counselling and support is available 24/7 through 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

The rise of sexual violence - in all of its forms - is disturbing. Sexual violence isn’t always physical - it can manifest itself in insidious ways, like taking or sharing an intimate photo of someone without their permission or intimidating someone online.

Just as is the case with physical sexual violence, these other, unacceptable forms of sexual violence can also have serious and long-lasting impacts on wellbeing and relationships, and the rapidly changing nature of technology makes preventing and tackling them more complex than ever before.

Our Government wants to ensure that young people have all the tools they need to understand, prevent and respond to every form of sexual violence.

We need young people to feel confident to speak up and help us to create safer spaces online – and everywhere else - for everyone.

To do this, we want young people to have a clear understanding about what constitutes sexual violence and how they can play their part in helping to prevent and end it. That is what this push is all about.

Attributable to Survivor and Zahra Foundation Head of Specialist Practice Rabia Aftab

If a friend changes how they dress, act, or speak overnight it might not be ‘just a phase.’ It might be a trauma response. don’t ignore it. Pay attention and ask questions, believe them and seek help.

When consent is missing its sexual abuse. Coercion, manipulation, guilt-tripping, love bombing, these are red flags too.

I was silenced for too long. Now, I realised voice is my power. Silence only protects perpetrators. Let’s break the silence speak up and support each other. Please know there is support available.

You don’t have to be loud to be brave. Speaking up is brave. Standing for yourself is brave.

Sexual abuse doesn’t always look like what you see on TV, it starts with physical boundaries being ignored, unwanted sexual comments or jokes about your body, they use pressure: if you love me, you will... If it doesn’t feel right, it probably is not.

Educate yourself and know that it never is your fault.

Attributable to Survivor K.S

Raising awareness about sexual violence and consent is essential to preventing harm, supporting survivors and building a culture of respect, accountability and safety.

The truth is we don’t know what we don’t know. We can trick our minds into believing this will never happen to me, especially when we don’t fully grasp what sexual violence really means. That’s why awareness matters. It helps us see the signs, speak the truth, and stand with those who’ve lived it.

Attributable to Survivor Emma

I wish I knew what sexual abuse was growing up as a young adult when phones with cameras were something new. Having intimate photos of myself shared with others was not something we learned about in school or was even talked about, so when this happened to me as an adult, I was embarrassed and ashamed to report it to the police at the time.

This went hand in hand with the assumption that my husband was entitled to have sex with me whenever he wanted regardless of if I said no or asked him to stop. It was only years after that I learned this was sexual abuse.

Attributable to Survivor Natasha

Rape is about violence, not sex. If a person hits you with a shovel, you wouldn't call it gardening.