Saskatchewan Wildfire Update - July 15

July 16 - Released on July 15, 2025

As of 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 15, there are 50 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, four are categorized as contained, 12 are not contained, 18 are ongoing assessment and 16 are listed as protecting values.

Forty firefighters from Australia have arrived to assist with the wildfire efforts and another forty will be joining from Mexico later this week. This is in addition to the assistance that arrived last week from Quebec through two CL-415 aircraft and 100 wildfire personnel.

"Saskatchewan is grateful to everyone who has helped with the unprecedented wildfire season," SPSA Vice-President of Operations Steve Roberts said. "Thank you to everyone local and abroad for the immense support in the air and on the ground."

Over the past several months our province has received aircraft support from Quebec, British Columbia and Alaska, as well as wildland firefighters and personnel from Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Prince Edward Island, Alberta, Quebec, British Columbia, Yukon, Oregon, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Washington, South Dakota and the United States Forest Service.

Nine communities are currently under an evacuation order: Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge, La Plonge Reserve, Northern Village of Beauval, Jans Bay, Patuanak/English River First Nation as well as priority individuals from Montreal Lake Cree Nation, Northern Village of Pinehouse, Northern Village of Île-à-la-Crosse and Canoe Lake Cree First Nation/Cole Bay/Canoe Narrows.

Any evacuees should register through the Sask Evac Web Application and then call 1-855-559-5502 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to have their needs assessed and for additional assistance. Individuals who need help registering through the application can call the 855 Line for assistance.

Evacuees supported by the Canadian Red Cross should call 1-800-863-6582.

As a reminder, there is a fire ban in place in the area north of the provincial forest boundary, up to the Churchill River. The fire ban prohibits any open fires, controlled burns and fireworks in the designated boundary. This includes provincial parks, provincial recreation sites and the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District within the boundary.

A full list of evacuated communities can be found on the Active Evacuations webpage.

The latest wildfire information, an interactive fire ban map, frequently asked questions, fire risk maps and fire prevention tips can be found at saskpublicsafety.ca.

Review the current fire bans and restrictions in provincial parks and recreation sites.

