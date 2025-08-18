Saskatchewan Wildfire Update August 18

CANADA, August 19 - Released on August 18, 2025

As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 18, there are 69 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, seven are categorized as contained, eight are not contained, 36 are ongoing assessments, and 18 are listed as protecting values.

As a result of improved weather conditions and the reduced threat of wildfires, there are currently no evacuated communities in the province and all highway access is open.

Evacuation orders have been rescinded for: Northern Hamlet of Jans Bay; Patuanak/English River First Nation; La Plonge Reserve as well as priority individuals from the Northern Village of Beauval.

Over $5 Million Has Been Distributed to Support the Recovery Process

To date the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency has helped to distribute over $5 million to support individuals through the recovery process. On behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan, the Agency has provided $500 cheques to residents over the age of 18 that reside in Denare Beach and other evacuated communities.

Additionally, the Government of Saskatchewan has dedicated $15 million to the Canadian Red Cross for further support to wildfire evacuees. Residents who were evacuated may now be eligible for two additional financial support options through the Canadian Red Cross.

The Government of Saskatchewan committed $20 million to support communities affected by this year's devastating wildfire, specifically to initiate the rebuilding process. The Recovery Task Team (RTT) continues to collaborate with communities on debris removal, review landfill impacts, support project management and more.

The RTT includes dedicated representatives from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, the Ministries of Government Relations, Social Services, Environment and SGI. The RTT is currently working with the community on debris clean up, assessing household needs including interim housing and connecting individuals to the support services they need.

This joint effort has enabled the RTT and communities to accelerate the achievement of multiple milestones, including establishing a Community Resiliency Centre in Denare Beach for individuals and families, debris management and removing hundreds of lost vehicles.

As the communities assess their needs, the RTT will continue to consider the various material and policy opportunities that will support residents in the recovery process.

-30-

