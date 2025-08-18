Province Initiates Mandatory Testing for CWD and Bovine Tuberculosis in Select Zones

CANADA, August 18 - Released on August 18, 2025

Mandatory testing is now officially underway for white-tailed deer, mule deer and elk in select Wildlife Management Zones (WMZs) during the 2025-26 hunting season.

"We are committed to protecting the health of Saskatchewan's wildlife populations," Environment Minister Travis Keisig said. "Monitoring wildlife health protects Saskatchewan's vibrant hunting and agriculture economies. We rely on hunters to submit samples for testing, and we appreciate their cooperation and thank them for their continued support."

Mandatory disease testing is being conducted for:

Bovine Tuberculosis (TB): In response to confirmed cases in two separate cattle herds in 2023 and 2024, mandatory TB testing will take place in WMZs 37 and 39.

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD): To support long-term wildlife management, mandatory CWD testing will be conducted in WMZs 43, 47, 50 and 55.

Hunters harvesting deer or elk in these zones during the draw or regular season must submit the animal's head for testing within one month of harvest or by January 21, 2026, whichever comes first.

However, hunters are encouraged to voluntarily participate in CWD surveillance in all Wildlife Management Zones (WMZs) outside of those with mandatory testing. Samples from deer, moose and elk harvested anywhere in Saskatchewan can be submitted for CWD testing.

Drop-off locations will be available throughout the province, and testing is provided free of charge for hunters participating in the provincial surveillance program. Since CWD was first detected in wild deer in Saskatchewan in 2000, the disease has now been found in 63 of the province's 83 WMZs.

The process to submit a sample for CWD or TB is the same. Hunters can visit cwdsk.ca to register and receive a unique tracking number. Heads should be double bagged with the tracking number securely attached to the bag and dropped off at any designated CWD drop-off location.

For hunters wishing to retain and mount their head, sampling stations will be available in select locations. A technician will be available on-site to extract samples for testing. Hunters can visit saskatchewan.ca/bovinetb for more information about TB, including safe field dressing recommendations, how to submit a sample for testing, and a list of sampling station locations and hours.

CWD results will be posted online at saskatchewan.ca/cwd with an expected turnaround time of four-six weeks.

The ministry will also be expanding the carcass disposal program this year and adding additional disposal bins for the 2025-26 hunting season. Disposal bins will be accessible to hunters free-of-charge to dispose of carcasses, carcass waste or meat from CWD positive animals. For a list of carcass disposal bin locations please visit saskatchewan.ca/cwd.

