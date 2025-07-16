Farmstay Resort 'San San Villa' Opening on Awaji Island, August 1

Rendering of farmstay resort San San Villa "Tower and Garden" (Tower House) render "Tsuchikayaan" (Moon House)

Pasona Agri-Partners will launch farmstay programs to allow people to experience the appeal of "living with agriculture"

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Agri-Partners Inc., a company engaged in human resource development in the agricultural sector, has announced the opening of a farmstay resort complex "San San Villa" on Friday, August 1, 2025, within its circular agriculture compound "Awaji Nature Lab & Resort" on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan.

Pasona Agri-Partners has endeavored to revitalize the agricultural industry and promote regional revitalization, with projects including the circular agriculture compound Awaji Nature Lab & Resort and farm-to-table restaurant Haru San San, both launched in 2021. The company has expressed commitment to promoting sustainability by providing spaces in which people can forge deeper connections with nature and inspiring more people to engage with agriculture.

The newly opening San San Villa consists of eleven unique, eco-friendly facilities designed by nine groups of architects on the theme of "Living with Agriculture". The farmstay cottages were build using natural construction materials, interior finishes, and amenities, prioritizing environmental sustainability and creating spaces which harmonize with the surrounding fields and forests. Guests staying at the villas can participate in farming activities, engage with nature, learn about sustainable lifestyles, and experience a fulfilling way of life focused on well-being.

With the launch of San San Villa, Pasona Agri-Partners aims to promote the importance of farming, food, and natural as foundations of life, health, and prosperity. The company strives to foster interest in agriculture and contribute to the expansion of the agricultural workforce by providing opportunities for people to experience the fulfillment of "living with agriculture".

■Overview: Farmstay Resort "San San Villa"

Opening Date: Friday, August 1, 2025 (planned opening); reservations open July 16

Concept: "Living with Agriculture"

Address: 1510-4 Nojimatokiwa, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Homepage: https://awajinaturelabresort.com/

Price: from 121,000 yen (tax/service charge included; price subject to change by date)

Content:

San San Villa consists of eleven buildings designed by nine groups of architects active domestically in Japan and abroad, based on environmentally-friendly and people-friendly principles. Each farmstay villa includes a farming area.

[Partial List of Facilities]

1. "Tower and Garden" (Tower House)

Design: Sou Fujimoto Architects (Autumn opening planned)

Serving as a living room space, the tower is surrounding by interconnected rooms, for a unique spatial configuration. A staircase leads through the interior and exterior to a rooftop garden, offering a panoramic view of the surrounding area. Despite its compact size, the building features a variety of spaces to relax and unwind.

2. "Tsuchikayaan" (Moon House)

Design: Ryuichi Ashizawa & Studioonsite & Shiga Prefectural University, Ryuichi Ashizawa Laboratory

Designed with soil, bamboo, and straw; inspired by the lifestyle of Awaji Island. The central "earth spire" containing the bathtub divides the interior, while walls made of straw, bamboo, and soil softly envelop the entire structure to create a seamless space.

3. "House of Fields and Windows" (Oak House)

Design: ondesign partners

Two architectural elements—stacked windows and a volume of natural cork—confront and blend with each other to create a house encompassing wide scales and connections with the surrounding fields, forests, and nature, despite its small size.

Inquiries: Farmstay Resort "San San Villa" - Tel: +81 (0)799-70-9083; Email: awaji_nlr@pasona-nouentai.co.jp

Architects:

- Ryuichi Ashizawa & Studioonsite & Shiga Prefectural University, Ryuichi Ashizawa Laboratory

- Satoshi Itasaka (Representative Director, the design labo)

- Eiichiro Goto (President, Goto Lumber)

- Hiroshi Nakamura (Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP)

- Osamu Nishida (Representative Director, ondesign partners)

- Masahiro & Mao Harada (Representative Directors, MOUNT FUJI ARCHITECTS STUDIO)

- Aurel Aebi, Armand Louis, & Patrick Reymond (Co-Founders, atelier oï)

- Sou Fujimoto (Chairman, Sou Fujimoto Architects)

- Ayako Makinoshima (Representative Director, Hito to Kominka)

■Reference: "Awaji Nature Lab & Resort" Overview

Location: 1510-4 Nojimatokiwa, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Overview:

Pasona Agri-Partners is developing approximately 38,000 square meters of natural land into Awaji Nature Lab & Resort, a compound themed on "agriculture, food, and living". The project aims to provide people with opportunities to experience the fulfillment of an agrarian lifestyle, promote harmony between people and nature, and foster values of environmental and health-conscious living, consumption, and choices. The project incorporates the following four components:

1. Farmstay Resort "San San Villa"

A complex of natural accommodation facilities prioritizing environmental and human health, maximizing the use of natural building & interior materials and amenities, and providing living spaces integrated with nature. Private farms will be available for guests to partake in agricultural activities.

2. Farmer's Restaurant "Haru San San"

[Cuisine] Vegetable-focused dishes feature produce grown in the surrounding farms and other local ingredients from Awaji Island, bringing out the natural flavors of each ingredient. The original menu is developed with an emphasis on taste, presentation, and nutritional balance.

[Design] The building was designed using sustainable and recyclable materials, including thatched grass "kayabuki" roofing which can be reused for composting, and recycled paper tubes used as structural columns.

3. Fieldwork Programs

A variety of experiences are offered to promote physical and mental well-being through nature, including compost-making and combined agriculture and cooking workshops, as well as year-round educational content that provides specialized knowledge.

Examples:

- Compost-making workshops to learn about food recycling

- Hands-on fermentation courses making miso, soy sauce, amazake, etc.

- Cooking, tea, and bath product workshops using farm vegetables and Japanese herbs

4. Laboratory: "Living with Nature Research Lab"

A platform for professionals from SDGs-related industries, eco-friendly manufacturing companies, artisans, universities, and research institutions to gather and share knowledge. Through seminars and exhibitions, the lab promotes sustainable lifestyles and nature-based innovation.

Website: https://www.awaji-nlr.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

