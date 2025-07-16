Nominations Open for the 2025 Distinguished Judge Awards

The Distinguished Judge for Service to the Community and Distinguished Judge for Improvement of the Judicial System awards were established to publicly recognize members of the judiciary for projects and exemplary accomplishments that enhance the vision of justice within our communities.

These awards are designed to recognize any type of project or activity that has a positive impact on the administration of justice, is effective in addressing public needs and enhancing public trust and confidence in the justice system and will benefit present and future users of the Nebraska court system.

The Distinguished Judge for Service to the Community award is given to a trial court judge who has distinguished himself or herself through performance of service to the community on a volunteer or professional level.

The Distinguished Judge for Improvement of the Judicial System award is given to a trial court judge who has distinguished himself or herself through contribution to the improvement of the judicial system, service as a trial judge, or promotion of judicial efficiency.

Previous award recipients can be found on the Judicial Branch website Distinguished Judge Awards page. All Judicial Branch employees, members of the Nebraska bar, and the public may submit nominations.

PLEASE RETURN NOMINATIONS by August 29, 2025, to:

Amy E. Prenda, Deputy Administrator for Court Services

Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation

PO Box 98910

Lincoln, NE 68509-8910

amy.prenda@nejudicial.gov