Senate Bill 922 Printer's Number 1053

PENNSYLVANIA, July 15 - department as provided for in section 12(a).

(2) The board may not grant an initial license under

paragraph (1) to an applicant school until the applicant

school submits evidence fulfilling the conditions for

approval. Failure to fulfill the conditions for approval

within the six month conditional approval period shall result

in revocation of the conditional approval without further

notice.

* * *

Section 3. Section 14 of the act is amended to read:

Section 14. Promulgation of rules and regulations.

(a) Rules and regulations generally.--The board shall

promulgate rules and regulations necessary to carry out the

purposes of this act. The rules and regulations of the State

Board of Private Academic Schools in force on the effective date

of this act, and not countermanded by this act, shall remain in

effect until repealed or amended by the board[, but not for a

period of more than one year].

(b) Qualifications for teachers, professional staff and

directors .--

(1) Not later than 12 months after the effective date of

this paragraph, the board shall promulgate rules and

regulations and establish policies, principles and standards

necessary to carry out the purposes of this act as they

relate to the qualifications of teachers, professional staff

and directors, which policies:

(i) Provide the authority for private academic

schools to apply for emergency permits and long-term or

day-to-day substitute permits through the department .

(ii) Provide for any additional requirements,

