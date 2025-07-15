Senate Bill 922 Printer's Number 1053
(2) The board may not grant an initial license under
paragraph (1) to an applicant school until the applicant
school submits evidence fulfilling the conditions for
approval. Failure to fulfill the conditions for approval
within the six month conditional approval period shall result
in revocation of the conditional approval without further
notice.
* * *
Section 3. Section 14 of the act is amended to read:
Section 14. Promulgation of rules and regulations.
(a) Rules and regulations generally.--The board shall
promulgate rules and regulations necessary to carry out the
purposes of this act. The rules and regulations of the State
Board of Private Academic Schools in force on the effective date
of this act, and not countermanded by this act, shall remain in
effect until repealed or amended by the board[, but not for a
period of more than one year].
(b) Qualifications for teachers, professional staff and
directors .--
(1) Not later than 12 months after the effective date of
this paragraph, the board shall promulgate rules and
regulations and establish policies, principles and standards
necessary to carry out the purposes of this act as they
relate to the qualifications of teachers, professional staff
and directors, which policies:
(i) Provide the authority for private academic
schools to apply for emergency permits and long-term or
day-to-day substitute permits through the department .
(ii) Provide for any additional requirements,
