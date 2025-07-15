Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,951 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 923 Printer's Number 1055

PENNSYLVANIA, July 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1055

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

923

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, FONTANA AND MALONE, JULY 15, 2025

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JULY 15, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions relating

to emergency management services, providing for exemption of

records from access.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 7715. Exemption of records from access .

Records of a volunteer EMS company, volunteer fire company or

a volunteer rescue company, as those terms are defined in

section 7802 (relating to definitions), and volunteer

firefighters' relief association, as defined under section 7412

(relating to definitions), are exempt from access under the

provisions of the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known

as the Right-to-Know Law , except that section 506(d) of the

Right-to-Know Law shall apply to a volunteer EMS company,

volunteer fire company or a volunteer rescue company that

contracts with a Commonwealth agency or local agency.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 923 Printer's Number 1055

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more