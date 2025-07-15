Senate Bill 923 Printer's Number 1055

PENNSYLVANIA, July 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1055 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 923 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, FONTANA AND MALONE, JULY 15, 2025 REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, JULY 15, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions relating to emergency management services, providing for exemption of records from access. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a section to read: § 7715. Exemption of records from access . Records of a volunteer EMS company, volunteer fire company or a volunteer rescue company, as those terms are defined in section 7802 (relating to definitions), and volunteer firefighters' relief association, as defined under section 7412 (relating to definitions), are exempt from access under the provisions of the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law , except that section 506(d) of the Right-to-Know Law shall apply to a volunteer EMS company, volunteer fire company or a volunteer rescue company that contracts with a Commonwealth agency or local agency. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

