Senate Bill 923 Printer's Number 1055
PENNSYLVANIA, July 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1055
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
923
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, FONTANA AND MALONE, JULY 15, 2025
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
JULY 15, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions relating
to emergency management services, providing for exemption of
records from access.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 7715. Exemption of records from access .
Records of a volunteer EMS company, volunteer fire company or
a volunteer rescue company, as those terms are defined in
section 7802 (relating to definitions), and volunteer
firefighters' relief association, as defined under section 7412
(relating to definitions), are exempt from access under the
provisions of the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known
as the Right-to-Know Law , except that section 506(d) of the
Right-to-Know Law shall apply to a volunteer EMS company,
volunteer fire company or a volunteer rescue company that
contracts with a Commonwealth agency or local agency.
