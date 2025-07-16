TACORI in Partnership with Unicorn Jewelry Unveils Comprehensive Engagement Ring Guide

Southern California Customers Gain Trusted Access to TACORI’s Handcrafted Bridal Collections

Our collaboration with TACORI allows us to provide our customers with access to heirloom-quality engagement rings crafted in California” — Fred Nasseri

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TACORI , the renowned California-based fine jewelry designer, has released its official Engagement Ring Guide , a detailed online resource created to help individuals and couples navigate the process of selecting the perfect engagement ring. As one of the most significant purchases in a person’s life, the guide is designed to inform, inspire, and simplify the experience.Available now on TACORI’s and Unicorn Jewelry websites, the guide walks shoppers through key steps including diamond shape selection, metal choices, ring styles, sizing, and how to customize a ring that reflects personal taste and values.Trusted Access Through Unicorn JewelryFor customers in San Diego and Southern California, Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique proudly offers access to TACORI’s handcrafted engagement ring collections. As an authorized TACORI retail partner, Unicorn Jewelry ensures that clients receive personalized service and direct access to one of the most prestigious bridal jewelry designers in the industry.TACORI and Unicorn rings are handcrafted in California using ethically sourced materials, with each piece designed to be a timeless symbol of commitment. Customers visiting Unicorn Jewelry can explore a curated selection of TACORI’s signature crescent designs, including custom engagement options.About TACORIFounded in California, TACORI is a family-owned jewelry company best known for its handcrafted engagement rings and bridal jewelry. Each piece blends modern elegance with signature design elements and is created with precision by expert artisans in the U.S.About Unicorn Jewelry & Watch BoutiqueEstablished in 1981, Unicorn Jewelry is a full-service fine jeweler based in Rancho Bernardo, San Diego. Offering designer collections, custom creations, and repair services, Unicorn Jewelry is an authorized retailer of TACORI and other world-class brands.Brought to You By: MyCommunity.Today (MYCT)MyCommunity.Today provides local businesses with free mobile and web apps, marketing tools, and visibility support. With over 70,000 registered businesses, MYCT empowers small businesses like Unicorn Jewelry through digital engagement and sustainable local promotion.Media ContactsTACORIMarketing Department📧 media@tacori.comUnicorn JewelryFred Nasseri, Owner📞 858.487.6454📧 fred@unicornjewelry.comMyCommunity.Today📞 1-877-I-GO-MYCT📧 info@mycommunity.today

