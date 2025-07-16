State Chief Information Officer Announces Agreement with InnovateUS to Provide Training to State Employees on Responsible Use of Generative Artificial Intelligence

Enterprise Information Services (EIS) has partnered with InnovateUS to launch a series of courses to train state of Oregon employees on the responsible use of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) as part of our commitment to building an informed and capable public service workforce. InnovateUS, a leading provider of no-cost training, has developed courses that are specific to public sector employees and use practical examples and exercises to train on artificial intelligence and responsible use.

“Generative AI is vastly developing, and this training aligns with the work of the State Government Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council that recognized the future of government depends first and foremost on people, supported by technology” said Terrence Woods, Oregon State Chief Information Officer. “This opportunity will provide our workforce with the knowledge and skills to use generative AI in their work responsibly, securely, and effectively.”

The training is a step towards enabling agencies to educate their teams, so they can appropriately utilize the modern capabilities of GenAI, while also mitigating its potential issues. It supports the goal of being more effective stewards of public resources.

Generative AI technology offers several benefits to both employees and the public by enhancing government efficiency, improving customer service, streamlining processes, and empowering the workforce with the skills and tools necessary to improve the lives of Oregonians.