2026 Oregon Heritage Excellence Awards open for nominations

Nominations for the 2026 Oregon Heritage Excellence Awards Program are now being accepted. Criteria and application process can be found online through the Oregon Heritage website www.oregonheritage.org or by contacting Oregon Heritage Commission Coordinator Katie Henry at katie.henry@oprd.oregon.gov or (503) 877-8834. The deadline for submitting nominations is January 22, 2026.

The Oregon Heritage Excellence Awards recognize individuals, organizations and projects for outstanding heritage preservation efforts in Oregon, drawing public attention to these efforts, and raising the quality of heritage‐oriented activities. The Sally Donovan Award for Historic Cemetery Preservation is a special category that may be awarded to one individual, organization, or project demonstration excellence in preservation of historic cemeteries.

In 2022 the Standout Heritage Volunteer category was added and is the only non-competitive category.

Nominations are encouraged for organizations and projects of all sizes and heritage purposes and for volunteers and professionals from all heritage sectors.

“Previous award recipients have illustrated the extraordinary ways that individuals and organizations connect communities to the past through experiences, dialogue, and preservation,” says Oregon Heritage Commission Coordinator Katie Henry. “They inspire appreciation for our neighbors, our state, and ourselves as we look towards the future.”

For a list of previous award recipients, visit https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/OH/pages/awards.aspx#one.

Those awarded an Oregon Heritage Excellence Award will be featured in videos presented at the 2026 Oregon Heritage Conference in Woodburn, April 29-May2. Recipients will also receive an award designed and created by Eastern Oregon artist, Alethea Brewer. This year’s awards artist selection process was done in partnership with Crossroads Carnegie Arts Center in Baker City.

There will be an awards Q&A online on Dec. 2 at 1pm for those interested in learning more.

For more information visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Oregon Heritage Commission Coordinator Katie Henry at katie.henry@oprd.oregon.gov or (503) 877-8834.