Governor Kotek Directs $1 Million in Emergency Assistance to Oregon’s Tribes

Governor Tina Kotek directed the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) to distribute $1 million in emergency assistance to the nine federally recognized Tribes of Oregon to help address the food security emergency across the state. This action is in response to the ongoing federal government shutdown and the resulting uncertainty surrounding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funding.

The emergency funds will be distributed to the Tribes to help address food security needs in their communities. This targeted distribution is part of a broader effort that also includes $5 million in state-directed funding to the Oregon Food Bank statewide network of regional food banks and food pantries aimed at supporting food access for Oregonians across the state.

“The refusal of the Trump Administration to maintain SNAP benefits during the federal shutdown is creating instability for families and communities that rely on this critical help to buy food,” said Governor Tina Kotek. “We are moving quickly to ensure that Tribal governments and local partners have the resources they need to meet immediate food security needs.”

The ODHS Office of Resilience and Emergency Management (OREM) will send grant agreements to each Tribal emergency manager and social services director no later than Friday, November 7, 2025. These agreements are designed to expedite the release of funds and provide flexibility for each Tribal government to determine how best to use the resources to support their communities.

Given the urgency of the situation, ODHS is implementing a streamlined grant process to ensure funds can be deployed as quickly as possible while maintaining transparency, collaboration, and respect for Tribal self-governance and sovereignty. Oregon remains committed to continued consultation, coordination, and open communication with Tribal governments as the situation evolves.

Last week, Governor Kotek and elected leaders sent a letter to the USDA to demand use of available funds for SNAP benefits. On Wednesday, the Governor declared a hunger emergency and authorized use of $5 million in available TANF carryover funds for emergency food boxes. On Thursday morning, she joined 22 governors in signing a letter demanding available contingency funds be distributed.

The state’s website for food resource information at the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is regularly updated for anyone in need. Go to needfood.oregon.gov or alimentos.oregon.gov. People can also call 2-1-1 for referral information.

About SNAP in Oregon

SNAP is entirely federally funded and helps more than 1 in 6 people in Oregon — about 18 percent of households — buy groceries. This includes children, working families, older adults, and people with disabilities.

Every $1 in SNAP benefits generates $1.50 to $1.80 in local economic activity, driving an estimated $1.6 billion into Oregon’s economy each year.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) will continue to provide updates to the public through:

ODHS encourages SNAP participants to:

Sign up for a ONE Online account or download the Oregon ONE Mobile app as the fastest ways to get notifications about your SNAP benefits.



