OEM Highlights Search and Rescue Tips, Reminding Oregonians to Plan and Prepare as Weather Changes

As fall settles across Oregon, the state’s Search and Rescue (SAR) teams are responding to several missions tied to mushroom foraging, hunting season, and sudden shifts in weather. The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is reminding everyone to plan ahead, be prepared, and stay aware of changing conditions when heading outdoors.

“Oregon’s natural beauty draws thousands of people outside each year, but even experienced adventurers can find themselves in trouble when the weather changes suddenly,” Oregon’s state search and rescue coordinator, Scott Lucas, said. “We want everyone to enjoy their time outdoors safely—no one expects to become lost or stranded, but preparation makes all the difference.”

With colder temperatures, shorter daylight hours, and unpredictable weather patterns, OEM urges Oregonians and visitors to take a few simple steps before venturing out:

• Plan ahead and check the forecast. Conditions can change rapidly in Oregon’s forests, mountains, and coastal areas.

• Research your destination and route. Know the terrain, difficulty, and available resources.

• Pack essential safety items, including extra food and water, warm clothing, an emergency mylar blanket, a flashlight, map, first-aid kit, and fully charged phone or radio.

• Tell someone your plan—where you’re going, when you expect to return, and when to call for help if you don’t check in.

• Stay on marked trails and avoid venturing off route, especially when foraging or tracking game.

Each year, hundreds of highly trained SAR volunteers across Oregon respond to calls for lost or injured hikers, hunters, and foragers. Many of these incidents are preventable with proper preparation and communication.

“Oregon’s SAR volunteers are among the best in the nation,” Lucas said. “They’re ready to help—but the goal is for everyone to make it home safely without needing rescue.”

Be Prepared Before You Go

Whether you’re heading out for a day hike, hunting trip, or foraging adventure, always carry the 10 Essentials:

1. Navigation (map and compass or GPS) and a whistle

2. Headlamp or flashlight

3. Sun protection

4. First-aid kit

5. Knife or multi-tool

6. Fire-starting materials

7. Shelter (such as a tarp or mylar blanket)

8. Extra food

9. Extra water

10. Extra clothing

For more information on outdoor safety and emergency preparedness, visit www.oregon.gov/OEM and follow @OregonOEM on social media for ongoing safety updates and seasonal preparedness tips.