Oregon Heritage Commission to meet July 27-28 in St. Helens, Rainier and online

The Oregon Heritage Commission will meet July 27 in downtown St. Helens for tours and July 28 at the Rainier Historical Museum and online for the Business Meeting.

The agenda for the business meeting includes:

A presentation by a member of the Made by Us Youth250 bureau on initiatives related to connecting Gen Z and history organizations and historic sites for the 250 th commemoration of the country in 2026

Cultural Advocacy Coalition of Oregon

Recommendations for projects funded by the Oregon Heritage Commission’s FY26 Cultural Trust Partner grant

Annual overview of grant projects funded by Oregon Heritage grant programs

Update on the 2026 Oregon Heritage Plan process

This meeting is open to the public and there is an opportunity at the beginning of the meeting for public comment. Public comment can be made in person, online, or written submission. For online attendance, registration is required. To view the full agenda, register for the virtual meeting, or learn more about public comment options, visit here.

Special accommodations for the meeting – including translation services – may be made by calling (503) 986‐0690 or Kimberly.Spivey@oprd.oregon.gov at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

The Heritage Commission’s nine Governor appointed members represent a diversity of cultural, geographic, and institutional interests. The Commission’s nine advisory members include representatives from the Oregon State Library, Oregon State Archives, State Historical Records Advisory Board, Higher Education Coordinating Committee, Travel Oregon, Oregon Historical Society, Department of Education, State Historic Preservation Office, and the Department of Land Conservation and Development.

The Commission is the primary agency for coordination of heritage activities in the state. This includes carrying out the Oregon Heritage Plan, increasing efficiency and avoiding duplication among interest groups, developing plans for coordination among agencies and organizations, encouraging tourism related to heritage resources, and coordinating statewide anniversary commemorations.

There are currently two open Governor appointed positions, one representing the Portland region and one representing the Southern Oregon region.

More information about the Oregon Heritage Commission is available online at www.oregonheritage.org and from Commission Coordinator Katie Henry at 503-877-8834 or katie.henry@oprd.oregon.gov.