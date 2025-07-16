THREE’S COMPANY!!! 3 ALLEN MEDIA GROUP COURT SERIES RECEIVE DAYTIME EMMY® AWARD NOMINATIONS

Allen Media Group proudly announces that 3 of its court series have received nominations from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) in the ‘Best Legal/Courtroom Program’ category for the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) proudly announces that 3 of its court series have received nominations from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) in the ‘Best Legal/Courtroom Program’ category for the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards.

The 3 AMG court series nominated – AMERICA’S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS, WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE, and JUSTICE FOR THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE MILIAN – are daily one-hour strip series, currently carried nationwide on broadcast stations in more than 90 percent of U.S. broadcast television markets, and on cable and digital distribution platforms globally. In the past 15 years, AMG has launched 9 court series, making it the largest owner/producer/distributor of television court programming in the world. All 9 AMG court series are created by Byron Allen and Executive Produced by Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, and Patricia Wilson.

The 9 AMG court series are:

● AMERICA’S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS

● JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ

● SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN

● JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN

● THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT

● WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE

● MATHIS COURT WITH JUDGE MATHIS

● JUSTICE FOR THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE MILIAN

● EQUAL JUSTICE WITH JUDGE EBONI K. WILLIAMS

“We at Allen Media Group are extremely proud of these 3 Emmy® nominations,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Judge Lauren Lake, Judge Marilyn Milian, and Judge Kevin Ross are all outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television judges. Our entire roster of court show talent is exceptional, and we very much appreciate this recognition.”

“These three Daytime Emmy® nominations mean so much to us because they honor the heart, grit, and passion of everyone who pours themselves into all of our court shows,” said Executive Producer Patricia Wilson. “A big thank you to the Television Academy.”

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years and being nominated still thrills me beyond belief,” said Judge Marilyn Milian. “We are so honored to be nominated and have the hard work of so many recognized.”

“To be nominated in this category a second time is such a tremendous affirmation,” said Judge Kevin Ross. “For 15 Seasons, my mission has been to entertain, enlighten and educate people about the law. To have the opportunity to do what I love with the great team at Allen Media Group is fantastic and humbling. Thank you, Television Academy, for recognizing our work. I am incredibly grateful for this honor.”

“I am honored for the Emmy® nomination,” said Judge Lauren Lake. “Thank you to the Television Academy for this incredible acknowledgment. This recognition means the world to me, and I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Patricia Wilson, and the entire Allen Media Group and JusticeCentral.TV production team for their unwavering belief in me and this show. I’m also thrilled to congratulate my colleagues Judge Kevin Ross and Judge Marilyn Milian—three nominations for the studio is a powerful testament to the excellence we’re building together.”

