MindStir Media Earns Praise from USA Today's Molly Peck for its Top Self-Publishing & Book Marketing Services

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindStir Media, a trailblazer in the self-publishing industry, has been recognized by Molly Peck, a contributor at USA Today, as the "leading provider of self-publishing and book marketing services" in the United States. This accolade was highlighted in Peck's recent article, MindStir Media: Pioneering the Self-Publishing Revolution in the USA , which delves into the company’s remarkable journey and its impact on the publishing world.Founded in 2009 by bestselling author and award-winning entrepreneur J.J. Hebert, MindStir Media has grown from a humble startup to an industry leader, publishing over 1,000 books to date. The company’s commitment to empowering authors and providing top-notch services has earned it a spot on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies.In her article, Peck highlights the company’s unique approach to self-publishing, stating, “This article unfolds the story of MindStir Media, tracing its roots from a humble beginning to the distinctive services and partnerships that elevate it above the rest, marking its significant footprint in the publishing realm.” She also emphasizes the company’s ability to cater to authors at all stages of their publishing journey, offering services such as custom cover design, professional editing, and global book distribution.J.J. Hebert, the visionary behind MindStir Media, shared his insights on the company’s success: “We’re now working on publishing one hundred or more books at a time. We work with authors from all walks of life. Some of our authors are seasoned writers, others are first-time authors. We have programs for virtually every author no matter where they are in the process.”One of the key factors contributing to MindStir Media’s success is its strategic alliances with prominent figures such as Kevin Harrington of Shark Tank fame and Mariel Hemingway, granddaughter of literary icon Ernest Hemingway. These partnerships provide authors with unparalleled marketing opportunities, including endorsements and features in Mariel Hemingway’s Book Club. Kevin Harrington praised the company, stating, “MindStir Media is led by #1 bestselling author J.J. Hebert, so you know you’ll be in good hands … Check out MindStir Media, the company you can trust to help you get to the next level with your book.”MindStir Media’s collaboration with Ingram for book distribution further enhances its offerings, ensuring that authors’ works are available through over 40,000 wholesalers, booksellers, and retailers in more than 195 countries. Hebert explained, “Even though Amazon is king when it comes to book sales, there’s a portion of the market that prefers to shop elsewhere. So, you need to have your book available on other outlets.”The company’s dedication to excellence has not gone unnoticed. In addition to being named the best self-publishing company by multiple sources, MindStir Media has received over 100 literary and industry awards For authors seeking to embark on their publishing journey, MindStir Media offers free one-on-one consultations to discuss manuscripts and goals. These consultations provide a personalized approach to selecting the ideal services for each project.To learn more about MindStir Media and its services, visit mindstirmedia.com About MindStir MediaMindStir Media is a leading self-publishing company dedicated to helping authors bring their stories to life. With a comprehensive range of services, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to excellence, MindStir Media has established itself as a trusted name in the publishing industry.

