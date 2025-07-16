Reminder: Developmental Disabilities Advisory Council (DDAC) Meet...

The next public meeting of the Developmental Disabilities Advisory Council (DDAC) will be held Tuesday, July 22 from 11 am until 2 pm.

The meeting will be held in person in Albany at the Empire State Plaza, Meeting Room 7.

You may also join at one of our OPWDD Regional Office Locations listed below. When you arrive, please sign-in at the security desk:

NYC: 25 Beaver St. OPWDD, 3rd Floor, Room 3K11, New York, NY 10004 (Please bring a state issued photo ID.)

Long Island: 415A Oser Ave. Hauppauge, NY 11788

Syracuse: 187 Northern Concourse, Syracuse, NY 13212

Buffalo: 1021 Broadway, Buffalo, NY 14212

The Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee (DDAC) meeting has transitioned to a new webcasting platform.

To view the live meeting, please visit: http://totalwebcasting.com/live/nysopwdd

To participate in public comment, you may either attend the meeting in person or sign up to participate virtually on Total Webcasting. Those who sign up for virtual public comment will receive an email with instructions on how to join the meeting and provide their comments virtually on the morning of July 22.

The Developmental Disabilities Advisory Council (DDAC) was established pursuant to section 13.05 of the Mental Hygiene Law. The DDAC provides recommendations for statewide priorities and goals, comprehensive planning, resource allocation, and evaluation processes for state and local services for people with developmental disabilities.

To view the full schedule of public meetings, visit https://opwdd.ny.gov/community-involvement/public-meetings.

Other future DDAC meeting dates: