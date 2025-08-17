Recognizing OPWDD's Provider Partners on National Nonprofit Day

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

This Sunday, August 17, is National Nonprofit Day, a day when we recognize the incredible work that nonprofits do and the impact they have on our communities. The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities is so grateful for the nonprofit provider partners we work with every day to fulfill our shared mission of helping people with developmental disabilities live richer lives throughout New York State. There would be no service system without them.

New York’s developmental disabilities service system is one of the largest in the nation and we rely on more than 450 non-profit provider partners in every corner of the state to meet the needs of people with developmental disabilities, and their families, by providing housing supports, community habilitation, day and employment programs, family support services, respite, care coordination and more. The sheer number of people we support – over 135,000 - serves as an important reminder that the health of our entire service system depends on the health of our nonprofit partners. These providers, and the direct support staff whom they employ, make it possible for people with developmental disabilities to participate fully and with greater independence in our communities, making New York State the greatest place for someone with a developmental disability to live.

On National Nonprofit Day, please join me in celebrating our nonprofit provider partners across the state for all they do to support our service system.

Sincerely,

Willow Baer

Commissioner