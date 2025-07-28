NEW EPISODE of Accessing Life: How One Community is Working Toget...

"We talk about the things that need to be changed and how it can be changed and how it can be made beneficial for the people that live in the city of Buffalo. We are working together to make city hall better, to make the city of Buffalo better." - Brittney Montgomery, ADA Advocate / Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator - City of Buffalo

On this episode of Accessing Life, Chester and BJ talk about how you can make your community a more accessible place to live. In honor of the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Chester and BJ talk to members of the Buffalo Disability Advisory Committee about how they got a voice in the way their city operates, as well as a city council member who gives advice on how you can make it happen in your community. Plus, we celebrate another special anniversary for the podcast!

Guests:

Brittney Montgomery, ADA Advocate / Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator - City of Buffalo (Also a member of Buffalo's Disability Advisory Committee)

Shanell Davis - Disability Advisory Committee Member

Mitch Nowakowski - Common Council Member, City of Buffalo

Listen to the Episode