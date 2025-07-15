MPD Makes Two Arrests in Chesapeake Street Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects in connection to a robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On Sunday, July 13, 2025, at approximately 1:45 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the report of a robbery in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. The suspects approached the victim who was waiting for a rideshare vehicle. The suspects assaulted the victim and forcibly removed their property.

While canvassing the area, officers observed two individuals matching the description provided in the lookout. Both were stopped and placed under arrest.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 34-year-old Latrisha Pickett and 25-year-old Caprice Thomas, both of Southeast, D.C., were charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

CCN: 25105469

###