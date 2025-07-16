Farm land makes up one third of the state. How big are Louisiana farms?

News

By The Advocate, Margaret Delaney

July 15, 2025

News article

According to the 2022 United States Census of Agriculture , there were 1.9 million farms and ranches (down 7% from 2017) with an average size of 463 acres. In total, 880 million acres were farmed in the United States in 2022 — approximately 39% of the nation's total land area.

In Louisiana, just under 8 million acres were farmed in 2022 making up 28.8% of the state's total land area.

Jefferson Davis Parish had the largest average farm size with 1,252 acres. That's more than double the size of the national average at 463 acres, and four times the size of Louisiana's average at 319 acres.

The parishes with the largest average farm size, in acres, include:

Jefferson Davis Parish with 1252 acres,

Plaquemines Parish with 1226 acres,

Iberville Parish with 1116 acres,

Madison Parish with 1041 acres,

East Carroll Parish with 955 acres,

St. John the Baptist Parish with 944 acres,

Assumption Parish with 895 acres,

St. Mary Parish with 870 acres,

Concordia Parish with 809 acres,

and St. Bernard Parish with 785 acres.

The parishes with the smallest average farm size in acres include, in ascending order.