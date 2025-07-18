Pre-Orders Opened on July 17 for 'Guyver I Comic Art Color Edition' Statue

Ultimate Premium Masterline Bioboosted Armor Guyver Guyver I Comic Art Color Edition Front 01 Front 02 Swappable Parts Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio has announced the "Guyver I Comic Art Color Edition" Statue. Pre-orders began July 17, 2025 (JST); release set for February 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The character "Guyver I" from the manga "Bio Booster Armor Guyver" returns as a "Comic Art Color Edition" statue. Based on the "UPMGV-01UT Guyver I" released in 2017, this version features a newly developed paint scheme inspired by the manga’s cover illustrations and official artbooks.The suit’s cyan-based color palette incorporates gradient shading on the shoulders, chest, and thighs to enhance depth and contrast. The Control Metal on the head features a metallic finish, while the muscle fiber textures are brought to life with a specialized metallic coating. The Zoanoid "Ramotith" lies at the statue’s feet, portrayed with damage detailing evocative of full-color manga pages.A version is also available that includes optional parts such as an alternate head revealing Sho Fukamachi’s face and an upper torso depicting the Mega-Smasher being deployed. These components allow for a variety of display options.The Ultimate Bonus Version includes an additional left arm part that recreates the pose of removing the mask by hand. When combined with the face-revealing part, it replicates the iconic cover illustration from Volume 5 of the original manga.Product Name:Ultimate Premium Masterline Bioboosted Armor Guyver Guyver I Comic Art Color Edition Ultimate Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1299Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: January 2027Scale: 1/4H:82cm W:54cm D:49cmH:35cm W:36cm D:20cm (Bust)Weight: 23.6kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Bioboosted Armor Guyver Themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Full-Face, Sho Fukamachi)・Two (2) Swappable Upper Bodies (A: Standard, B: Mega-Smasher)・Two (2) Swappable Right Arms for Upper Body A (Fist, Open Hand)・Two (2) Swappable Left Hands (Fist, Open Hand)・One (1) Swappable Pair of High-Frequency Swords (Long, Left & Right)・Two (2) Swappable Pairs of High-Frequency Swords (Short, Left & Right)・One (1) Bust Stand・One (1) Swappable Left Arm (Inspired by Comic Volume 5 Cover) [BONUS PART]Copyright:©Yoshiki Takaya／KADOKAWAFor more details, visit our online store

Guyver I Comic Art Color Edition Product PV

