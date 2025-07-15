Celebrating 60 Years of the Older Americans Act

Today marks 60 years since the Older Americans Act (OAA) was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson on July 14,1965 — creating the first national framework to deliver home and community-based services to older adults.

In California, the OAA remains a cornerstone of support to help older adults age with health, independence, and dignity in their homes and communities. OAA-funded services are essential to ensuring older Californians have access to the support they need: from millions of meals served each year to thousands of hours of legal services and respite for caregivers to personalized health insurance counseling.

The nationwide aging population is growing, and in California it’s estimated that 25% of the population will be over the age of 60 by 2030. Through a strong network of Area Agencies on Aging and thousands of local partners, California delivers services in all 58 counties. Every older Californian can access free services that help reduce isolation, promote independence, and strengthen communities.

This 60-year milestone is a moment to honor the impact of the Older Americans Act in California and across the country. California remains committed to advancing policies and partnerships that promote equity, connection, and well-being at every stage of life to build an age- and disability-friendly state for all.

Thank you for being a part of this work — and for continuing to build on this legacy of care, connection, and support for older Californians, individuals with disabilities, and family caregivers.