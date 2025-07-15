Passing the Torch: Windham Fire Department Empowers the Next Generation at Foster Career and Technical Education Center

On Friday, April 18, 2025, excitement filled the air at the Foster Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center in Farmington, as a bright red fire truck pulled into the parking lot—not in response to an emergency but as a heartfelt gift. The Windham Fire Department donated this 2004 E-ONE fire truck just as it was being retired from active service, giving it a meaningful new role in training future firefighters.

When Windham Fire Department Chief Brent Libby learned that the Foster CTE Center needed a newer vehicle for hands-on training, he didn’t hesitate to help. Once the necessary approvals were in place, the donation was finalized, and the truck made its way to its new home. Chief Libby and Windham Fire Department firefighter Steve Bishop presented the truck to the school.

The students, led by firefighting instructor Ellie Adams, were ready and waiting. They had cleared and cleaned the vehicle bay, proudly wore their uniforms, and even prepared a celebratory cake to welcome the newest and biggest addition to their training space.

The joyful occasion brought together students, school leaders, and members of the firefighting community. Among the attendees were RSU 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington, School Board Member Deb Smith, Interim Foster CTE Director Galen Dalrymple, Mt. Blue High School Principal Joel Smith, and representatives from the Farmington Fire Department, including Chief T.D. Hardy, Deputy Chief Tim Hardy, and firefighters Job Alexander, Stanley Wilcox, and Jackson Hardy.

With this generous donation, students can now train with real-world equipment that reflects the tools and technology used in the field today. The Foster CTE Center’s firefighting program prepares students for meaningful careers in public safety—whether they become firefighters, EMTs, or continue their education in fire science or emergency services.

Thanks to the thoughtfulness, kindness, and community spirit of the Windham Fire Department and the Town of Windham, this fire truck will continue its service in a new and powerful way, helping future first responders to gear up for success with confidence, pride, and purpose.

This story was submitted by Mt. Blue Regional School District. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.