Maine DOE Update – July 11, 2025

Reporting Items

July Reporting Due Dates and Upcoming Reports

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team would like to remind school administrative units (SAUs) of the following reports and their upcoming due dates: Truancy and Daily Attendance Certifications are due on July 15; all staff positions should be reviewed as soon as possible in NEO Staff following the rollover to the 2025-2026 school year on July 1; and the Graduation Certification Report is due on August 30. | More

News & Updates

Maine Educational Leaders Honored for Advancing Academics, Career Pathways, and Public Education

The Maine School Superintendents Association (MSSA) recently recognized five outstanding educational leaders during the Maine Department of Education’s annual Commissioner’s Conference, held June 23 and 24 in Bar Harbor. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Bucksport High School Robotics Team Inspires Young Engineers with Cardboard Robot Program

Fresh off of an outstanding season, the students of FRC Team 6329 were eager to give back to the community that had supported them. They saw an opportunity to share their passion for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and robotics with younger students and seized it. | More

Cushing Community School Students Make a ‘Pawsitive’ Impact at Pope Memorial Humane Society

Students at Cushing Community School ended their 2024-2025 school year not just with completed assignments and cleaned-out desks but with a meaningful act of kindness, bringing together learning and community service in a powerful way. | More

Community Comes Alive in Mural Created by LearningWorks Students at Waterboro Elementary School

A once-plain hallway at Waterboro Elementary School has been transformed into a vibrant mural, thanks to the creativity and teamwork of LearningWorks students. What began as a request from school administration to “add some color” quickly evolved into a full-scale art project that reflects the spirit of the entire school community. | More

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Free Professional Learning Opportunity: Build a More Compassionate Classroom with Narrative 4

Educators across Maine are invited to join Narrative 4’s National Schools Network (N4NSN), a transformative professional learning opportunity designed to foster empathy, connection, and student engagement through the power of storytelling. | More

Reminder: Register for the Maine DOE 2025 Annual Summit on August 5 and 6; Fees Waived for Identified Schools

Registration is now open for the 2025 Maine Department of Education (DOE) Annual Summit, which will be held on August 5 and 6 at Thomas College. The two-day event, which costs $250 per person, includes breakfast, lunch, and access to nearly 100 sessions from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The Maine DOE is pleased to announce that registration fees will be waived for identified schools for up to $2,500 (the equivalent of 10 staff members) per school. Identified schools are those that have been identified as part of Maine’s Model of School Supports (MMSS). | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

