Free Professional Learning Opportunity: Build a More Compassionate Classroom with Narrative 4

Educators across Maine are invited to join Narrative 4’s National Schools Network (N4NSN), a transformative professional learning opportunity designed to foster empathy, connection, and student engagement through the power of storytelling.

This free program empowers K–12 educators with the training, tools, and resources needed to create compassionate classroom communities where every student feels seen, heard, and understood.

By joining N4NSN, educators will:

Become Narrative 4 Certified Story Exchange Facilitators.

Gain access to easy-to-use curricular resources.

Receive professional development and individualized support.

Join a nationwide community of practice and peer collaboration.

Access ongoing networking opportunities.

Program Overview

Who should apply: individual educators or small teams (up to 10 people) from any U.S. K–12 school, district, or homeschooling coalition

Time commitment: 12–16 hours spread over six months

Application deadline: August 8, 2025

Why It Matters

“The N4NS had a profound impact on my students, and the experience expanded my teaching style through the use of their curricular resources,” Leslie S. Leff, School Adjustment Counselor at New Hingham Regional Elementary School in Massachusetts, said.

The Narrative 4 model helps educators to unlock student engagement and create more inclusive learning environments by cultivating a culture of connection and mutual respect.

Don’t miss this opportunity to deepen your practice and build a stronger school community. Visit this link to learn more and apply.

About Narrative 4

Narrative 4 is a global nonprofit dedicated to equipping young people to harness the power of storytelling to drive positive change. Through its programs, students and educators alike develop skills in empathy, deep listening, imagination, and social impact.

For more information about Narrative 4 or this opportunity, please contact Narrative 4 directly.