Querétaro, México Recognizes Boomitra Soil Carbon Project, Paving Way for Scalable, Policy-Aligned Climate Solutions

Boomitra Logo Querétaro Logo Ranchers in Northern Mexico assess grass regrowth as part of Boomitra’s regenerative grazing initiative.

State in Mexico endorses Boomitra’s grassland restoration project and signs MoU to expand sustainable ranching, carbon monitoring, and rural climate resilience

Querétaro’s leadership shows what’s possible when climate policy and carbon markets are aligned to serve rural communities.” — Aadith Moorthy, founder CEO, Boomitra

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boomitra , a leading soil carbon project developer, announced that its Northern Mexico Grassland Restoration Project has been formally integrated into the Government of Querétaro’s Sistema Estatal de Compensación de Emisiones (State Emissions Compensation System). This milestone marks the first time a Verra-registered soil carbon project has been recognized under Querétaro’s program, enhancing its compliance-grade credibility and opening new pathways for nature-based solutions in Mexico’s regulated carbon frameworks.The project was approved under the state’s third public call for carbon compensation initiatives and assigned registration number SEDESU-RPC-070. It fulfills all criteria outlined in Querétaro’s Guidelines for Obtaining the Seal of Low Carbon Emissions and Framework of the Emissions Compensation System.“Querétaro is showing how subnational governments can lead on climate while creating rural economic value,” said Dr. Cliserio González, Boomitra’s Director for Latin America. “This recognition validates the quality and impact of our work and sets a model for integrating carbon finance with strong public policy.”“Querétaro’s leadership shows what’s possible when climate policy and carbon markets are aligned to serve rural communities,” said Aadith Moorthy, founder and CEO of Boomitra. “We’re proud to be part of a system that brings together public-sector leadership, scientific rigor, and real economic benefits for land stewards. This is what scalable, durable carbon markets should look like.”In a related effort to strengthen long-term collaboration, Boomitra has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Querétaro through SEDESU, led by Mr. Marco Antonio del Prete Tercero. While distinct from the formal project registration, the MoU outlines a shared commitment to advancing sustainable ranching, improving carbon monitoring, supporting policy development, and expanding local capacity building efforts.Project Overview: Boomitra Northern Mexico Grassland Restoration InitiativeThe project included in Querétaro’s registry is part of Boomitra’s Northern Mexico Grassland Initiative—one of the largest soil carbon removal efforts in the world. It spans more than 4 million acres across the Chihuahuan and Sonoran deserts and supports 139 ranchers, in collaboration with nine local partners, to restore degraded lands through regenerative grazing practices.Registered under Verra, the project is the first globally to use AI-powered remote sensing for soil carbon measurement—reducing the cost of monitoring and ensuring that more carbon finance reaches ranchers on the ground.Boomitra estimates that the project will remove more than 25 million tonnes of CO₂ over the next 20 years while strengthening biodiversity, improving soil health, and driving long-term climate and economic benefits for rural communities.About BoomitraBoomitra is the leading international soil carbon project developer powered by AI and remote sensing technology. With the recent registration of our Northern Mexico Grassland Project, Boomitra became the first to measure soil carbon stocks using remote sensing, setting a new standard for scalable carbon removal. Alongside an ecosystem of nearly 100 international partners, Boomitra equips every farmer and rancher to increase their soil carbon and yields while securing additional income through carbon credits. A 2023 Earthshot Prize winner, Boomitra’s projects benefit over 100,000 farmers on four continents, covering 5 million acres, and have removed 10 million tonnes of CO₂ from the atmosphere.To learn more visit: www.boomitra.com

