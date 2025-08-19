Boomitra Expands Global Soil Carbon Leadership with East Africa Grassland Project Registration

Pastoralist herder grazes livestock in Kenya as part of Boomitra’s East Africa Grassland Restoration Project. Boomitra Logo EarthAcre Logo

With five projects now registered across Africa, Asia, and the Americas, Boomitra continues to scale inclusive, technology-powered carbon removal

This registration is a major milestone—not just for pastoralist communities in Kenya, but for the growing momentum behind soil carbon as a global climate solution.” — Aadith Moorthy, CEO and Founder, Boomitra

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boomitra , a leading soil carbon project developer, has announced that its East Africa Grassland Restoration Project has officially been registered under Verra’s Verified Carbon Standard. This milestone marks the first grassland carbon project in Kenya to be registered under the VM0042 methodology, further validating the company’s model for restoring soil carbon across diverse ecosystems.The project supports regenerative grazing across 22,311 acres (9,033 hectares) of semi-arid grasslands, with participating communities working to restore degraded soils and improve forage productivity. In doing so, they are also building resilience to climate extremes and enhancing local biodiversity which is critical for long-term ecosystem recovery and productivity in dryland regions. Over the project’s 20-year crediting period, it is expected to remove 93,371 tonnes of CO₂e.The registration builds on the success of Boomitra’s East Africa Carbon Farming Project, registered earlier this year, which helps smallholder farmers in Kenya to adopt regenerative practices that boost yields and sequester carbon. Boomitra is currently the only company with Verra-registered soil carbon projects in both croplands and grasslands in Kenya.“This registration is a major milestone—not just for pastoralist communities in Kenya, but for the growing momentum behind soil carbon as a global climate solution,” said Aadith Moorthy, CEO and Founder of Boomitra. “It reinforces the strength of our technology and approach, and our ability to deliver high-quality, verifiable carbon credits across diverse landscapes."Viraj Sikand, CEO of EarthAcre , the local implementation partner on the project, added: “This registration is a testament to what’s possible when innovation meets local knowledge and trust. EarthAcre has worked hand-in-hand with pastoralist communities to develop tailored grazing plans, support landowner engagement, and facilitate field data collection. Together with Boomitra, we’re empowering communities in East Africa to restore their land and earn income through global carbon markets.”About the ProjectThe East Africa Grassland Restoration Project spans regions in Kenya where rangelands have been heavily degraded due to overgrazing, invasive species, and changing rainfall patterns. Through improved grazing rotations and soil enrichment techniques, communities are restoring the land’s natural carbon sink capacity while enhancing ecosystem health.The project uses Boomitra’s Verra-approved MRV system to remotely monitor soil carbon stocks via satellite and AI, drastically reducing the need for costly soil sampling. This makes the model cost-effective and scalable, especially in large, hard-to-access landscapes.Scaling a Global Portfolio of Soil Carbon ProjectsThis latest registration builds on Boomitra’s successful and expanding portfolio, which now includes four soil carbon projects registered under Verra. These include grassland and cropland projects in Kenya, Mexico, and South America. Boomitra also leads the URVARA carbon farming project in India which is registered and currently issuing credits under the Social Carbon Standard. Together, these projects span four continents and demonstrate Boomitra’s commitment to scaling high-integrity carbon removals in diverse agricultural landscapes.Climate Resilience Meets Rural InclusionBoomitra’s registration of both cropland and grassland soil carbon projects in East Africa showcases a cross-ecosystem strategy for climate impact. In contrast to more input-intensive methods, Boomitra’s model works with the land and its people—bringing tangible benefits to communities historically overlooked by carbon markets.About BoomitraBoomitra is the leading international soil carbon project developer powered by AI and remote sensing technology. Alongside an ecosystem of international partners, Boomitra equips every farmer and rancher to increase their soil carbon and yields, while securing additional income through carbon credits. A 2023 Earthshot Prize Winner, Boomitra’s projects benefit over 100,000 farmers on four continents, covering 5 million acres. With 100 global partners, Boomitra has removed 10 million tonnes of CO₂ from the atmosphere. For more information visit boomitra.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.