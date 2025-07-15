Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on July 14, 2025

MARYLAND, November 7 - For Immediate Release: Friday, July 11, 2025

Economic Development Committee will receive a briefing about the new competitive grant process for small business support services

The Economic Development (ECON) Committee will meet on Monday, July 14 at 9:30 a.m. to receive a briefing about the Small Business Support Services Non-Departmental Account (NDA) and the new competitive grant process that will be used to disburse grant funding.

The members of the ECON Committee include Chair Natali Fani-González, Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe, Councilmember Evan Glass and Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles.

More detail on the agenda item is provided below.

Small Business Support Services - New Competitive Grant Process

Briefing: The ECON Committee will receive a briefing about the Small Business Support Services NDA and the new competitive grant process that will be used to disburse grant funding. The committee previously held a meeting on May 2 to discuss this NDA as part of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Operating Budget review. The briefing will include information about the County Executive’s plan to disburse FY26 funding to existing contractors, through the new competitive grant process and to sponsor networking events. The Small Business Support Services NDA provides funding to support and augment County Business Center efforts through resource partners that provide specialized assistance and programs for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

