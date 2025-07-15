Council President Stewart Introduces Bill to Deliver Renewable Energy Options and Stabilize Energy Costs Through Community Choice Aggregation

MARYLAND, July 15 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 15, 2025

From the Office of Council President Kate Stewart

The legislation would promote and facilitate the use of competitively priced clean and renewable energy to residential and small commercial electric customers

Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart introduced legislation today that would establish a community choice aggregator to expand options in Montgomery County for more renewable and more stable energy sources.

“At a time of great changes to federal policy and climate action funding compounded by the uncertainty in energy prices and increased demand, it is vital here in Montgomery County that we move forward with efforts to reach our climate goals and expand options for residents to access renewable, competitively priced electricity.”

The Climate Action Plan identifies CCA, also known as community choice energy, as the most impactful climate action the County can take to help reach its climate goals by 2035. The legislation would enable the County to offer more renewable energy options, while delivering stability and competitive pricing to residents.

Specifically, Expedited Bill 27-25 would establish a community choice aggregator, set forth certain requirements of the community choice aggregator’s operations, and generally amend the law regarding environmental sustainability in electricity supply. The director of the Department of Environmental Protection would supervise all operations and functions of the CCA.

“Community Choice Aggregation will provide Montgomery County residential and small commercial customers an additional electricity option by allowing the County to purchase and offer energy with more renewable content at an affordable price,” said Laurie McGilvray, Takoma Park Mobilization Environment Committee. “It is a great step forward for consumers and renewable energy, especially at a time when electric rates are in flux.”

In 2021, the Maryland General Assembly passed House Bill 768 authorizing Montgomery County to pursue a CCA pilot program. In February 2023, the Council sent a letter to the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) favoring its adoption of framework regulations for a CCA pilot that a PSC workgroup developed with stakeholder and community input. The PSC adopted the framework as the Council requested.

Council Vice President Will Jawando and Councilmembers Evan Glass, Marilyn Balcombe, Dawn Luedtke, Kristin Mink, Andrew Friedson, Sidney Katz, Laurie-Anne Sayles and Natali Fani-González have cosponsored the legislation. A public hearing is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 9.

# # #