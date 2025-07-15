Councilmembers Luedtke and Friedson to Host Press Conference on New Legislation Prohibiting Unlicensed Commercial House Parties

MARYLAND, July 15 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 15, 2025

From the Offices of Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Andrew Friedson

Press conference will be held on July 17 at 12:30 p.m. in Rockville

Montgomery County Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Andrew Friedson will be joined by County officials for a press conference to announce the passage of legislation cracking down on unlicensed commercial house parties on Thursday, July 17 at 12:30 p.m. at the Council Office Building.

The Council unanimously approved Bill 13‑25 on Tuesday, sponsored by Councilmembers Luedtke and Friedson, to strengthen licensing requirements, increase penalties, and close loopholes for for-profit, unlicensed residential events — commonly referred to as “commercial house parties.”

“These events have disrupted neighborhoods, burdened police and permitting agencies, and jeopardized safety,” Councilmember Luedtke said. “This bill, which we partnered with permitting officials, law enforcement, and impacted residents to advance, gives us the power to act and respond effectively.”

“These parties have turned residential homes into promoted nightclubs,” said Councilmember Friedson. “This legislation will help ensure the punishment for these dangerous and disruptive activities more closely matches the negative impacts so we can protect the safety and well-being of Montgomery County families.”

Commercial house parties held in residential neighborhoods have grown in frequency and scale, fueled by social media promotions and online ticket sales. Numerous community issues arise from these events, ranging from parking congestion and noise disturbances to public safety concerns, underage drinking, and illegal fireworks. While already prohibited under County law, enforcement had been limited by outdated classifications and weak penalties. Bill 13‑25 remedies this by closing legal gaps and aligning enforcement tools with real-world challenges.

Key Provisions of Bill 13‑25:

Targets events that pose public safety, noise, and zoning issues.

Explicitly prohibits any unlicensed party or entertainment held for gain or profit at a residential property open to the public.

Increases the penalty for these illegal parties from $25 to $5,000.

Imposes up to $15,000 in additional penalties that can be stacked when associated violations (e.g., excessive noise, zoning infractions) occur simultaneously.

Exempts nonprofit and community-based events from the increased fines.

The bill was cosponsored by Council President Kate Stewart and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz, Marilyn Balcombe, Sidney Katz, and Evan Glass.

The Department of Permitting Services and Montgomery County Police will begin enforcement of this expedited legislation once it is signed into law, with additional community outreach expected this fall.

The press conference will be held in the fourth floor Capital Crescent Conference Room at the Council Office Building (100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850). Members of the media must RSVP by Thursday, July 17 at 8 a.m. by emailing [email protected].

# # #