The Montgomery County Council Passes Expedited Bill 10-25 to Create a Hiring Preference for Federal Workers

Today, the Montgomery County Council unanimously passed Expedited Bill 10-25 to create a hiring preference for displaced federal workers. The bill was introduced on March 17 by Council Vice President Will Jawando, chair of the Education and Culture Committee, and cosponsored by Council President Kate Stewart and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson, Kristin Mink, Laurie-Anne Sayles, and Marilyn Balcombe to support recently displaced federal workers who reside in the County.

The bill’s passage is in response to the ongoing abrupt personnel changes under the Trump administration, which have caused widespread uncertainty and resulted in the loss of over 4,000 jobs in Montgomery County since January.

“This legislation sends a clear message to our federal workers: we value, appreciate you and need you here in Montgomery County. With the recent Supreme Court ruling that allows President Trump to resume his cruel and reckless mass layoffs, and with the anticipated additional layoffs from the new federal budget reconciliation bill, this legislation says we will not just speak out, but act when you're under attack,” said Council Vice President Jawando. “This bill represents our firm commitment to the dedicated public servants who keep our government running, and our nation safe, especially during these challenging times.”

“Today we took another step in providing support to our community impacted by the chaotic and cruel policies of the federal administration,” Council President Stewart said. “Federal workers are an essential part of our community and we are committed through this legislation, our ongoing United in Service webinar series, and other efforts to assist our public servants. Here in Montgomery County we will do all we can to counter the harm being done to individuals and families by the actions of the White House.”

“With the unprecedented assault on our federal workforce, we must do what we can to support displaced federal workers who make up a significant share of our local economy and to ensure we continue to benefit from their skills and talent”, said Councilmember Friedson. “This bill sends a signal that we recognize their public service commitment and experience, and we want you to work for Montgomery County government and our residents.”

“This is a tangible way for us to demonstrate our commitment to the federal workers having the rug so heinously yanked out from under them, while retaining their knowledge and expertise here in Montgomery County,” said Councilmember Mink, who represents the area where the Food and Drug Administration is headquartered. “Needless to say, our work to fight back against the Trump administration’s attacks on our community and the civil service will be ongoing.”

"Our federal workforce is the cornerstone of Montgomery County’s economy and community. These individuals are not just workers; they are our neighbors, friends, and family members—many of whom have committed their lives to public service,” stated Councilmember Sayles. “As the Trump administration continues to create uncertainty, we will ensure that displaced workers are not left behind. This bill provides a clear path forward and reinforces that their unique skills, values, and experience meet our needs at home."

“I am pleased that the Montgomery County Council has stepped up to support our residents who, due to no fault of their own, have lost their jobs,” said Councilmember Balcombe. “It is incumbent upon all of us to do our part to assist in every way possible.”

The bill is set to be signed by County Executive Marc Elrich on July 24 at 12 p.m. with a signing ceremony at the Isiah “Ike” Leggett Executive Office Building. Members of the media are welcome.

